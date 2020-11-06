Using social media better in election's wake

Cutting off social media entirely can be difficult, but Psychology Today recommends putting your phone out of reach, turning off notifications, and deleting social media apps from your smartphone. However, if you can't take a break entirely, at least try to limit your screen time, and make sure the information you're consuming is reliable.

"It's better to consume 30, 35 minutes of quality information than having (the television) on the entire day, or notifications on your phone," Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, executive director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education, told The Inquirer earlier this year in reference to the coronavirus news cycle. But that's good advice for the election, too.

Social media lives and breathes on interactions like liking, commenting, and sharing — and with the anxiety and doubt many of us are feeling right now, participating in the online election conversation in those ways may feel necessary. But before you share, like, or comment, first stop and take a breath, and consider: Do you need to do this right now?

"It's important to share information. It's important in these times, this is part of how we're helping each other get through this," Kristy Roschke, a professor at Arizona State University told The Inquirer earlier this year. "But I don't think we need to share everything we come across."