Veterans Day events set in Central Illinois

Hop on board Dream Flights for Veterans at Decatur Airport.
READ MORE HERE.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — Veterans Day is observed Thursday, Nov. 11. Here's a list of local events.
Veterans Day dinner
Harristown Fire Protection District, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur
Veterans and first responders eat free. Adults $12, Children $10
Veterans Day dinner
Harristown Fire Protection District, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
Texas Roadhouse, 1155 S. Route 51, Forsyth, will distribute meal vouchers during a drive through event to those offering proof of service.
Free admission for U.S. military
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield
Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth
Veterans Day ceremony, parade
Ceremony at 7 p.m. on the south side of the square in Downtown Monticello, followed by a parade along Independence, Main, Charter and Washington streets.
Taylorville memorial dedication
Lake Taylorville Veterans Point Memorial Dedication and Veterans Celebration
Atwood memorial dedication
Atwood Veterans Memorial Dedication, 200 block of Magnolia Street
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
Bachrach building
1892: Bachrach store with YMCA rooms on the second floor. D. H. Heilman grocery and Freeman Bros. shoe store and second floor was LeForgee & Sons real estate office. Building was erected in 1877.
H&R file photo
Bronze plaque
1948: G.A.R. women's relief corps placed a plaque on the Linxweiler Building, 259 S. Park St.
H&R file photo
Collins and Birch
1938: C.H. Collins, left and M.K. Birch, Sullivan, were the only two G.A.R. veterans attending the banquet on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the organization in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Cumberland march
108: Dunham Post 41 marched to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for memorial services. They were followed by Decatur Cadets, Womens Relief Corps and Sons of veterans.
H&R file photo
G.A.R. gavel
1942: Loren Hodge presents gavel to Mrs. Hodge. The gavel was eventually sent to the headquarters national museum in Chicago.
H&R file photo
Remaining members
1936: Union veterans participated in the Memorial Day program include, left to right, C.H. Collins, 91; Daniel Garver, 92; F.F. Kemp, 91, August Glatz, 94 and R.T. Baldwin, 86.
H&R file photo
Gettysburg reunion
1938: Veterans returning from Gettysburg Blue and Gray reunion from left are William Cussins, W.N. Hodge, C.H. Collins and F.B. Kemp. Standing between Hodge and Collins is Orval Mullis, Lincoln impersonator.
H&R file photo
Memorial
1937: Greenwood Cemetery memorial erected by the Womens' Relief Corps.
H&R file photo
Parade
1908: GAR "Way to Church" parade.
H&R file photo
Roy Gordenson
1937: C.H. Collins, 92, of Decatur and J.H. Campbell, 92, of Streator, chide Roy Gordenson, 10, of Chicago, who appeared at the convention wearing his great-grandfather's uniform, medals and hat.
H&R file photo
veterans
1937: G.A.R. members attending services include left to right at Greenwood are C.H. Collins, R.T. Baldwin, F.B. Kemp and former commander W.N. Hodge.
H&R file photo
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!