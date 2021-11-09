 Skip to main content
Veterans Day events set in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Veterans Day is observed Thursday, Nov. 11. Here's a list of local events.

Veterans Day dinner

4:30-7 p.m. Thursday

Harristown Fire Protection District, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur

Veterans and first responders eat free. Adults $12, Children $10

Free dinner

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

Texas Roadhouse, 1155 S. Route 51, Forsyth, will distribute meal vouchers during a drive through event to those offering proof of service.

Free admission for U.S. military 

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield

Veterans Day breakfast

8-11 a.m. Saturday

Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth

Veterans Day ceremony, parade

Ceremony at 7 p.m. on the south side of the square in Downtown Monticello, followed by a parade along Independence, Main, Charter and Washington streets.

Taylorville memorial dedication

1 p.m. Thursday

Lake Taylorville Veterans Point Memorial Dedication and Veterans Celebration

Atwood memorial dedication

10 a.m. Thursday

Atwood Veterans Memorial Dedication, 200 block of Magnolia Street

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

