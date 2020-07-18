× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Eleven-year-old 4-H member Morgan Crouch is studying animal science, specifically sheep husbandry.

She crafted a poster and a presentation for her Macon County Fair project, just as she would for any competition.

“You have to name how many years of 4-H you’ve been in,” Morgan said. “Then you have to answer about the project.”

But, like so many aspects of these challenging times, this year is different. The fair planned for June was forced to cancel over COVID concerns.

For 4-H members and other young competitors seeking life skills and leadership experiences, local fairs are the pathway to the main event — the competition at the Illinois State Fair, where projects are displayed and sheep, goats, swine, dairy and beef cattle are exhibited for top honors and bragging rights back home.

But all that too was jettisoned amid the coronavirus threat.

Across the country, the pandemic has forced 4-H members to upend plans for projects and showings. They're doing it by going virtual and adapting to a new reality. Now the in-person evaluation, question-and-answer and prizes have all gone digital, with the goal of keeping the same spirit alive.

“Summer is a very important time for 4-H,” said Lisa Diaz, director of Illinois 4-H program. “It’s a time period where youth have more time available. It’s full of all kinds of 4-H traditions and activities that we all look forward to.”

It's a big group, with more than 200,000 youth ages 8-18 in every county. Found in 1902 and based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, 4-H locally is part of the University of Illinois Extension, with partnerships through lllinois Department of Agriculture and Future Farmers of America.

Said Diaz: “4-H is really about a relationship. We hope the young people see this as part of their life’s journey.”

Jenna Ward, 4-H program coordinator for DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties, said home-schooled as well as in-school children can join. “We have a lot of community clubs,” she said. “They can join whatever club fits their interests.”

Clubs previously met about once a month, and members work on independent projects. Children can participate in more than 70 projects on topics like animal science, civic engagement, leadership, career development, STEM, environment, creative arts or healthy living.

Fairs had been the centerpiece of the summer, and families have been facing disappointments this year. Diaz said the leaders understand.

“We also look forward to the activities during the summer,” she said. “It’s an important point of celebration.”

'A crazy world right now'

Ninety county fair and livestock events have been rescheduled or canceled, according to the state Department of Agriculture list.

The Macon County Fair was scrapped in April. Organizers said "it wasn't an easy decision to make but we need to follow the recommended guidelines at this time."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said canceling the fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin was the right choice “in light of the risk posed by COVID-19.” The event attracted more than 600,000 visitors last year.

Many other state fairs are skipping a year. One of the exceptions was Missouri, but it reversed course and cancelled the event on Friday.

The Illinois 4-H office created alternative county fairs, with a few modifications. Photos of projects are allowed to be sent with a completed report answering basic questions.

“The questions are what a judge would typically ask a 4-H'er in the conference judging that would be held at a face-to-face fair,” said Yolanda Nation, 4-H program coordinator for Shelby County.

“It’s a crazy world right now,” she added later.

Livestock are viewed through submitted videos. All projects are awarded ribbons with an evaluation of an A for those that meet or exceed expectations, B for those that need additional work, or C for those that need to work more on their project. Grand champions are also awarded. State fair competitors will be decided at the county level.

Morgan’s presentation was prepared with questionnaires and visual elements; however, communication with judges is limited. “But she’s still doing the same procedures,” her mother Cassie Crouch said.

Morgan has competed at in-person fairs and said she misses those opportunities. “Last year I liked presenting a speech about it, because I could talk to them and tell them what everything was,” she said. “Now you have to write it.”

Crouch said she believes her daughter’s projects are stronger this year. “Morgan put in a ton of research,” she said. “We wouldn’t have done all that fine-tuning.”

'Making the best out of something'

Still, the change means a summer tradition is no more.

Royce Thompson, 19, has been a member of the Shelby County Cold Spring Copperhead 4-H club for 11 years. As he grew up, he found his calling as a poultry grower. His current group include quail, pheasants and chickens.

Birds are found throughout the Herrick property. “That’s a little daunting when you know the actual number,” he said. “The older ones, I have about 30 to 35. But counting chicks and all, that would be a really big number.”

The birds are sold as adults; however, the perfect looking ones are photographed for the virtual competitions. Fowl with crooked toes, crossed beaks, misshapen combs or feathers will not win the top prizes. “You want them to have more right things than wrong things,” Royce said about the conditions of the birds. “You want to know your bird.”

The local 4-H group has been a part of the Thompson family for decades. Royce’s father, Stewart, and grandfather, Ed, competed in contests when they were young. Royce’s mother, Lola Thompson, is a leader for the Cold Spring Copperheads.

This was supposed to be Royce’s last year to compete at the Shelby County Fair, although he's more upset about others missing out.

“I’ve experienced it before. I’m more sad and feel bad for the first-year members. Everybody’s hyped them up the whole year, then they don’t get to have the full-on experience,” he said.

Said Nation, “They are missing out on that face-to-face contact with being able to actually talk with someone about their project. A lot of the kids are just missing out on seeing their other 4-H friends and getting just to hang out.”

Crouch encourages her children to stay active with the summer projects, but also find different ways to present them. Her 12-year-old daughter Taylor’s floral designs have been shown at church and have been purchased for funerals. “She did the workbooks through 4-H,” Crouch said. “She’s actually probably done more this year then some years. We have extra time now.”

All three of the Crouch sisters are part of the Maroa Livestock 4-H club, including the youngest. Delaney, 6, is a member of the Cloverbuds, a younger version of 4-H. “We encourage them to get involved earlier,” their mother said.

The young members learn science through activities such as baking. Delaney has made cookies throughout the summer. “She had to read instructions and do all of the measurements,” her mother said. “She had to learn the math. It’s really fun.”

Delaney is already learning about the judging process. According to the six-year-old, the cookie must break in half with soft, irregular edges. “But don’t be fooled. She's going to eat them,” her mother said.

Other organizations and businesses have approached the 4-H members using their services. Taylor has been featured on the Champaign WIXY radio show for county fair entries.

Her latest floral project was originally planned for her sister’s birthday. “I did really well,” Taylor said. “So we entered it in the 4-H show.”

This year may be a life lesson. “No we don’t get to do the show,” Crouch said. “But we’re making the best out of something that’s not ideal.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

