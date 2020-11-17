Watch now: Amid COVID, this Decatur fundraiser keeps its ingredients in place 🥄

DECATUR — At least one of this year’s fundraisers has been able to deliver.

The Good Samaritan's Empty Chili Bowl turned into a drive-through event on Tuesday, at the Good Samaritan, 920 N. Union St. in Decatur. Recipients of the meal received chili, either a turkey and white bean chili or a veggie chili, cornbread and a cookie. A Mac and Cheese meal was also an option. Along with the food, customers could order Good Samaritan face masks or handcrafted bowls, made by various potters in Central Illinois.

For her first Chili Bowl fundraiser, Nicky Besser, executive director The Good Samaritan Inn, said she had a good time, but the support from the community was overwhelming. “We’ve never done it like this,” she said about the Good Samaritan fundraiser. “It’s always been an in-person event run by Millikin (University). This is the first year Good Sam has run it.”

The agency sold out of masks, bowls and turkey chili before the evening was over. More than 500 meals were served throughout the day, according to Besser.

The community was invited to pick up a dinner. Businesses, however, treated many of their employees to lunch, a new offer to the fundraiser.