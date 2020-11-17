Watch now: Amid COVID, this Decatur fundraiser keeps its ingredients in place 🥄

DECATUR — At least one of this year’s fundraisers has been able to deliver.
The Good Samaritan's Empty Chili Bowl turned into a drive-through event on Tuesday, at the Good Samaritan, 920 N. Union St. in Decatur. Recipients of the meal received chili, either a turkey and white bean chili or a veggie chili, cornbread and a cookie. A Mac and Cheese meal was also an option. Along with the food, customers could order Good Samaritan face masks or handcrafted bowls, made by various potters in Central Illinois.
For her first Chili Bowl fundraiser, Nicky Besser, executive director The Good Samaritan Inn, said she had a good time, but the support from the community was overwhelming. “We’ve never done it like this,” she said about the Good Samaritan fundraiser. “It’s always been an in-person event run by Millikin (University). This is the first year Good Sam has run it.”
The agency sold out of masks, bowls and turkey chili before the evening was over. More than 500 meals were served throughout the day, according to Besser.
The community was invited to pick up a dinner. Businesses, however, treated many of their employees to lunch, a new offer to the fundraiser.
At Heckman Healthcare, a few employees are working at the business, located at 1969 N. Main St., Decatur, while others are working from home. But all of the 12 employees requesting a meal received a bowl of homemade chili along with the sides. “We have more employees, but not all of them wanted to eat chili,” said Margie Heckman, an employee with Heckman Healthcare.
The healthcare supply company wanted to show appreciation for their employees while giving back to the community.
“During this time of COVID, they are all working harder than they ever did before,” Heckman said about the employees. “During the time where we can’t have the kind of fundraisers we’ve always had, it’s nice to be able to give back.”
The chili bowl lunch is one of the few opportunities Heckman Healthcare will have to participate in office camaraderie.
“No matter how often you talk on the phone or do Zoom, there’s just that missing piece that I guess we just all took for granted,” Heckman said.
According to Besser, the lunch addition was successful. “Someone even suggested we do an office lunch every month,” she said. “I think we’ll definitely continue to offer lunch (next year).”
David Horn was one of the volunteers who helped deliver the meals to various businesses in Decatur. Before lunch time had ended, he had delivered meals to the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Circuit Court office, Eisenhower High School and Corley Family Dental. “I’ve had a busy day,” he said.
Horn is a Decatur city council member and wanted to help a needed organization. “The Chili Bowl is just a wonderful event. It’s supporting a wonderful cause in the Good Samaritan Inn,” Horn said. “I’m happy to do my part.”
In the past, the Empty Chili Bowl event was a sit-down dinner at Millikin University held in the spring. The handcrafted bowls were made by pottery students throughout the semester. Because many classes were virtual or remote, the ceramic classes had limited students. Jennifer Holt, Millikin University Assistant Professor of Art, reached out to various potters throughout Central Illinois to contribute to the fundraiser. Nearly 200 handmade bowls were sold during Tuesday’s event.
John Pierce, 70, and his wife Molly, 66, have helped with the Empty Chilli Bowl event in the past. This year the couple waited in their car to be served their chili. “We haven’t been able to volunteer because they haven’t allowed the volunteers to come back,” Molly Pierce said.
Although they would have liked to help with the event, the Pierces were impressed with the popularity of the event. “Looks like they are doing well,” John Pierce said. “This is a good community thing.”
Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation intern Morgan Huffman arrived during lunch to pick up 11 chili meals for the DMCOC’s clients. “And one for me,” she said about the food.
Huffman also made sure she was able to purchase one of the handcrafted bowls.
“Every year I get to Millikin late whenever they did this event and I have never gotten a bowl,” she said. “So I was super excited that I got a bowl this year.”
