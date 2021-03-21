Watch now: Assess risk before 'spring fever' leads to harm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are ways to buy yourself extra time by dressing properly. That means a drysuit or a wetsuit.

A drysuit has gaskets on the wrists and neck and either built-in socks or gaskets on the ankles to keep the water out. You still need to wear insulating clothing underneath. Its main drawback is price — several hundred dollars to $1,000 or more.

A wetsuit made of neoprene provides varying degrees of insulation, depending on the thickness, said Iversen. Paddlers generally wear a sleeveless wetsuit, called a farmer John or famer Jane, to provide more freedom of arm movement.

Wearing a properly fitted life jacket or personal flotation device is important any time of year but particularly when the water is cold and, as mentioned earlier, you can lose motor control and swimming ability more quickly.

According to the recreational boating statistics report issued by the U.S. Coast Guard in June 2020, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned and, where life jacket usage was reported, 86% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.