Watch now: Behold the Decatur Area Arts Council's 'Game of Cups' 🥤 🏆

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has faced many challenges since the pandemic stopped most of the fun in the community. But like many organizations, they’ve found new ways to enjoy themselves and raise funds at the same time.

The organization will be hosting the "Game of Cups" tournament on Thursdays through mid-September. Games will be held each night at either the Golden Fox Brewing or Decatur Brew Works.

“Competitors can look forward to stacking, tossing, bouncing, dropping, flipping and more with their plastic cups,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “We’re aiming for a fun competition where 'Minute to Win It' meets 'American Ninja Warrior.'”

A team of two, or a “cupple,” will race against the clock, playing five to seven games in a relay fashion. The top three teams in the qualifying rounds will advance to the final competition Sept. 17. Registration is required on the council website. The fee to enter is $20. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.