Watch now: Behold the Decatur Area Arts Council's 'Game of Cups' 🥤 🏆

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has faced many challenges since the pandemic stopped most of the fun in the community. But like many organizations, they’ve found new ways to enjoy themselves and raise funds at the same time.
The organization will be hosting the "Game of Cups" tournament on Thursdays through mid-September. Games will be held each night at either the Golden Fox Brewing or Decatur Brew Works.
“Competitors can look forward to stacking, tossing, bouncing, dropping, flipping and more with their plastic cups,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “We’re aiming for a fun competition where 'Minute to Win It' meets 'American Ninja Warrior.'”
A team of two, or a “cupple,” will race against the clock, playing five to seven games in a relay fashion. The top three teams in the qualifying rounds will advance to the final competition Sept. 17. Registration is required on the council website. The fee to enter is $20. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.
Teams will also be allowed to participate in a Mulligan Run, which allows the teams to purchase a chance to improve their qualifying time with an additional run. The best of the two times will be used in scoring.
In the past, the arts council sponsored the annual Decatur Craft Beer Festival as a fundraiser for the organization. The event was canceled this year due to COVID-19. “We decided to create an event to fill its place within the necessary health guidelines,” Johnson said. “We’ve come up with this multi-week ‘socially cautious’ competition comprised of relay-style races designed around red Solo-Cup-inspired games.”
Participants will be required to wear masks. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided at each event.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Decatur Area Arts Council. Funds raised will continue to provide and inspire arts experiences in the community. “As well as support many other arts organizations that are navigating through these strange days,” Johnson said.
12-plus famous Decatur visitors
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!