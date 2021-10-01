Watch now: Central Illinois Foodbank key collection, distribution site for local pantries, soup kitchens

SPRINGFIELD — Since moving to Springfield just over a year ago, Barb Louden and her husband, Greg, have spent several hours a week volunteering at the Central Illinois Foodbank.

In the sprawling 56,000-square-foot warehouse on the city's east side, they and other volunteers sort and box food that will be sent to more than 160 partner agencies across a 21-county region — including Macon County — in Central and Southern Illinois.

"When they distribute, they go north, south, east, west," Louden said. "They go all over to deliver it to different organizations. So yeah, it's really been an eye-opener for how much people are in need of food."

More than 120,000 people in the region, or about one-eighth of the population, are food insecure, according to the food bank. It's a problem that pre-existed the COVID-19 pandemic but has nevertheless been made worse by it.

Long lines outside food giveaways became the norm. Food banks are serving about 55% more people than before the pandemic, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks.

"During the pandemic, people had higher medical bills, they had increased childcare costs, they may have been in between jobs," said Tim Kirsininkas, spokesman for the Central Illinois Foodbank. "So the food bank and our partner agencies exist as that safety net for if people need a little bit extra help just to get by."

'Use the buying power'

In 2020, the food bank distributed more than 10.3 million pounds of food, enough for 8.6 million meals.

The food is sourced in three major ways: donations, which can come from farmers, grocery stores and regular folks; government programs like the Emergency Food Assistance Program; and purchased products, which is when the food bank purchases directly from suppliers at a reduced cost using grant funds and donations.

Once the food is at the warehouse, volunteers and food bank employees work to get it in the hands of those who need it. Though the Central Illinois Foodbank participates in several food giveaways a year, this is mostly done by distributing food to partner agencies across the region.

"We are basically a distribution site," said Adam Handy, partner resource coordinator at the Central Illinois Foodbank. "We are an organization that collects resources that then get distributed out to the people who are fighting food insecurity in their neighborhoods."

Food that's donated, provided through government programs or covered by grants is often distributed for free. But partner agencies also have the ability to purchase directly from the food bank if they are in need of specific items or want to bulk up.

Handy said there's no bad way to help out, whether it's donating food items or volunteering. But, monetary donations allow the food bank to "use the buying power that we have with distributors to make that money go very far."

Partner agencies, from soup kitchens to pantries, can purchase food at about 19 cents a pound. This means for every donation, about six meals can be purchased, Kirsininkas said.

With demand still strong due to the lingering impact of the pandemic, many organizations are looking to stretch their dollar further.

3.2 million pounds of food

In Decatur, for instance, organizers of the WSOY Community Food Drive, to be held Oct. 8, will only be accepting monetary donations for a second year in a row. Last year, more than $600,000 was collected, enough for 3.2 million pounds of food.

The Salvation Army has benefitted from the monetary donations they received after last year's WSOY Community Food Drive, according to Kyle Karsten, director of development. “We are so grateful to the community for making this happen,” he said.

“We are able to park this money over at the Central Illinois Foodbank and actually order what we need, when we need it, at a better cost,” he said. “All three of those are so significant.”

The cost efficiency is important to food pantries and their agencies. “We can make a dollar go a lot further than just cans of food,” Karsten said. “We are seeing more and more families that need certain items, certain diets, certain specifications on what their family likes.”

With the monetary contributions, food pantries are able to provide perishable items, such as milk, meats, and eggs. “We can get those things at a great cost at the Central Illinois Foodbank,” Karsten said.

Morgan Huffman, Salvation Army’s director of social services, directs the food pantry. The Springfield facility works with her to organize the deliveries. She receives a list of choices twice a week.

“It has whatever items they have in stock,” Huffman said. “We choose the items we need in our pantry and the quantity.”

The scheduled deliveries often arrive every other Friday.

Angel Lawrence, executive director of the Northeast Community Fund, said the group has a weekly food list they present to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

“We are given the autonomy to pick the items that we would like to have as part of our food pantry,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was given a tour of the Central Illinois Foodbank shortly after she was hired as director last year. During the visit, she witnessed the large amounts of food items, from perishable to nonperishable products.

“A lot of those items we have as part of our food pantry here in Decatur,” she said.

Wesley Ridgeway, partner resource coordinator at the Central Illinois Foodbank, said the "warehouse is always kind of changing with influx of what we get in and what we get out."

"We're a distribution center, so we don't want to keep anything here for a long amount of time," Ridgeway said. "We get it in and our goal is to get it out to all of our agencies ... as quick and efficient as possible."

