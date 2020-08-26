Watch now: Cerro Gordo field overwhelms with sunflower power 🌻

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CERRO GORDO — It's flower power in Cerro Gordo. Sunflowers, to be more specific.

Although the large yellow plants have been found for years in various summer fields along Route 105, a photogenic craze has begun to blossom this year.

Oakley resident Jeff Stockdale, 58, stopped by Wednesday morning just to experience the vast amount of sunflowers. “They’ve been out here for years,” he said. “They are always so pretty. I just came out to take a few pictures.”

Clarkson Grain Co. founder Lynn Clarkson said his 156-acre field is a ray of sunshine in a gloomy time. “The best I can tell is that people are starved to get something that doesn’t expose them to COVID,“ he said. “And it's the great outdoors. It’s something to do that’s different.”

Visitors who have stopped by include home-schooled students, photographers and curious people as well as others for high school senior and family pictures.