Watch now: Cerro Gordo field overwhelms with sunflower power 🌻

CERRO GORDO — It's flower power in Cerro Gordo. Sunflowers, to be more specific.
Although the large yellow plants have been found for years in various summer fields along Route 105, a photogenic craze has begun to blossom this year.
Oakley resident Jeff Stockdale, 58, stopped by Wednesday morning just to experience the vast amount of sunflowers. “They’ve been out here for years,” he said. “They are always so pretty. I just came out to take a few pictures.”
Clarkson Grain Co. founder Lynn Clarkson said his 156-acre field is a ray of sunshine in a gloomy time. “The best I can tell is that people are starved to get something that doesn’t expose them to COVID,“ he said. “And it's the great outdoors. It’s something to do that’s different.”
Visitors who have stopped by include home-schooled students, photographers and curious people as well as others for high school senior and family pictures.
Clarkson has been raising sunflowers for more than 10 years as a second crop after wheat. A full sunflower season takes approximately five months for the flowers to grow to maturity. Along with bird seed, the crop is grown for black oil. The blossoms are exceptionally beautiful for 10 days or less in the middle of the season. “The first week, it’s just stunning,” Clarkson said about the blooms. “It’s just a huge contrast to anything else that’s dominated by corn and soybeans.”
The company understands the sunflowers’ attraction for those traveling down Route 105. Kenneth Dallmier, president of Clarkson Grain, said the concern is safety for the visitors and the flowers. “For the most part, people are well behaved,” he said. “I would prefer they not come in the fields and take things. People can be worse than locusts and decimate a field.”
The company grows other crops, such as soybeans and corn. They are contracted with farmers to produce, store, condition and deliver select varieties of organic products. “We are dealing with specific hybrids and specific varieties, going to people who tell us before we even plant what they want,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson and the staff also partner with consumers. Many support health and environmental issues. Pesticide-free and organic is a good market, Clarkson found. “That’s what sponsored this,” he said about the transition to pesticide-free bird seed.
The company was approached by a biologist about the concerns of local bird seed. Birds throughout the country have been affected by contaminated feed, Clarkson learned. The company provides seed to Prairie Melody Birdseed Company. The product’s packaging promotes no pesticides, no GMOs (genetically modified organisms), no synthetic fertilizers and no neonicotinoids, a pesticide banned in California. “We thought we would get ahead of the curve,” Clarkson said.
The birdseed is sold on the Prairie Melody Birdseed Co. website as well as stores such as Harvest Market in Monticello and Common Ground Co-op in Urbana.
One of the most recent orders was for 40,000 one-pound bags of pesticide-free bird seed sent to California.
Packaging is provided through the services of Macon Resources Inc, an agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Approximately 16 workers prepare the packages on time and at cost. “We would love to have them back at work today,” Clarkson said. “But because of COVID, Macon Resources isn’t pulling the people back.”
Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest registration set for September
The seed is a popular food with various local birds such as cardinals, goldfinches, nuthatches, the tufted titmouse, chickadees and red-bellied woodpeckers. However, the seed is not a favorite among birds considered less popular including sparrows, starlings and grackles, according to Dallmier.
The flowers grow towards the east and the rising sun. “With exceptions of the ones that don’t know what the group is supposed to be doing,” Clarkson said.
Once the flowers dry out, they will be harvested, prepared and packaged. Another field was planted two weeks after the prominent crop located on Route 105 near Cerro Gordo. Field updates and information are available on the Clarkson Facebook page. Those who take photos by the field are invited to post the pictures on the company’s social media as well.
“When they are in full bloom, it’s just a beautiful picture,” Stockdale said. “With social media now, that’s all there is.”
For those wanting to take a souvenir, the flowers, leaves and stocks are not as inviting. “They’re oily, prickly and thick,” Dallmier said. “Just remember, this is a working farm.”
Because the field is not treated with pesticide, flies and other flying pests swarm near anything standing still. “But they won’t hurt anything. They are kind of a nuisance,” Dallmier. “Welcome to nature.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
