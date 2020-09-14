Watch now: Decatur teen finds passion in photographing trains

Photography experience for the teen has come by trial and error. “I’ve been going out, taking pictures of trains or people,” Isaiah said. “I’m learning every time.”

Through meeting those in the railroad business as well as fellow photographers, his interests have grown since he began his journey.

Christian Clayton, 20, can be found along with Isaiah taking pictures of local locomotives. Each photographer has their own style. “He uses more selective editing than me,” Clayton said. “I use a little more clarity on the photos.”

The two often visit with the experienced railroaders. “They sit for hours in the lawn chairs,” Isaiah said. “I love talking to them, hearing their old railroad stories.”

Another train enthusiast has become a mentor to the teenager. And Mike Jacobs, 51, has also found an admiration in Isaiah. “I’m just proud of him,” Jacobs said.

When the two met a year ago, Jacobs taught him what he knew about the railroad. The discussions have turned into life lessons.

“We’ll see a train and make assumptions,” Jacob said. “But I show him, making assumptions without all the facts is just an assumption.”