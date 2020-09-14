Watch now: Decatur teen finds passion in photographing trains

DECATUR — Since he was 2, Isaiah Bradford has had an interest in trains and railroads.
“I was either watching videos or going down to watch trains with my grandpa,” he said. “It’s always been my enjoyment.”
At 14 years old, his hobby is starting to get serious. With a camera in hand, Isaiah can often be found behind the Wabash Depot Antique Centre watching the trains go by.
The Eisenhower High School freshmen began taking photos only eight months ago. “I started this little photography journey of mine,” Isaiah said. “Ever since then I’ve been snapping pictures of trains.”
Although the job of a photographer is to get close to the subject, Isaiah takes the necessary precautions. He must remain no closer than 25 feet from the tracks.
“You want to respect the engineers,” he said.
Trains are a favorite subject of the teens, but his talent has expanded in such a short time. Isaiah has taken portrait photos of families and individuals. “I did my first wedding a few weeks ago,” he said. “And I’ve been doing photography for the automotive world also.”
But his interests are still focused on trains.
Isaiah’s Instagram page has already begun to draw attention. He said the editor of Trains magazine recently reached out to him with an interest in publishing his work. Norfolk Southern railroad company has also contacted him.
Taking photos of the majestic locomotives requires Isaiah to stay behind the scenes. But that’s not enough for the teenager and his love for trains.
Isaiah also volunteers at the Monticello Railway Museum. He is currently help restore a train car. “He’s picking away at it,” said his supervisor Kent McClure.
McClure began visiting the railway museum when he was 12 years old. Now at 58, he sees a similar spark in Isaiah. “He reminds me a lot of me when I was that age,” McClure said.”
The experiences have allowed Isaiah opportunities to get up close to the trains.
“I’m in training and learning how to operate a locomotive,” Isaiah said. “I drove a train for my first time last week.”
A career among trains is an option. “I’ve always wanted to work for the railroad,” Isaiah said. “But I’m kind of leaning on the photography world.”
Photography experience for the teen has come by trial and error. “I’ve been going out, taking pictures of trains or people,” Isaiah said. “I’m learning every time.”
Through meeting those in the railroad business as well as fellow photographers, his interests have grown since he began his journey.
Christian Clayton, 20, can be found along with Isaiah taking pictures of local locomotives. Each photographer has their own style. “He uses more selective editing than me,” Clayton said. “I use a little more clarity on the photos.”
The two often visit with the experienced railroaders. “They sit for hours in the lawn chairs,” Isaiah said. “I love talking to them, hearing their old railroad stories.”
Another train enthusiast has become a mentor to the teenager. And Mike Jacobs, 51, has also found an admiration in Isaiah. “I’m just proud of him,” Jacobs said.
When the two met a year ago, Jacobs taught him what he knew about the railroad. The discussions have turned into life lessons.
“We’ll see a train and make assumptions,” Jacob said. “But I show him, making assumptions without all the facts is just an assumption.”
The photography portion of the hobby has been a lesson for Jacobs as well. “I’m learning from him too,” he said. “It’s a two-way-street.”
The two have studied train photos, noticing photographers focus on a certain engine, or they will only shoot in specific weather. The two will instead look for various sceneries or backdrops behind any train. “And you don’t go to work just on sunny days,” Jacobs said. “I tell him to tell a story when you take a picture through the train. Grab the person’s eye.”
Decatur isn’t Isaiah’s only train stop. He also visits others throughout the state, including Chillicothe, Streator, Edelstien, Springfield, Riverton and Oakley. The various railway companies and what they deliver is an interest to him. The faster ones are also an interesting subject.
Isaiah said he uses the hobby as train therapy. “It’s relaxing, it’s therapeutic,” he said. “The motion of something that big, the sounds, the sights.”
16 photos of Decatur's railroad past
N&W Blue Bird 1965.jpg
N&W Blue Bird 1969.jpg
N&W Blue Bird 1970.jpg
N&W Blue Bird-2 1970.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird 1952.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-2 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-3 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-4 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-6 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-7 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-8 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-9 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-10 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-11 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-12 1950.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!