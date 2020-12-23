 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Forsyth AMC theater closing permanently
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Forsyth AMC theater closing permanently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH — AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth has permanently closed.

The company announced the closing in an early Wednesday morning email to AMC Stubs members and on its website.

IDOT, Lyft team up to offer safe, sober rides in Macon County

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both notices direct movie-goers to its nearest location, that being the AMC Classic Decatur 10 along Mount Zion Road on Decatur’s southeast side. That theater, which opened with limited capacity for only a short time over the summer because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, closed again after renewed restrictions were put in place last month as positivity numbers increased heading into the holiday season.

That leaves Decatur with two movie theaters. In addition to the AMC Classic Decatur 10, there is the The Avon Theater in downtown Decatur, which is also temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

28 photos of Hickory Point Mall from our archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most holiday road fatalities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News