Watch now: Forsyth AMC theater closing permanently

FORSYTH — AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth has permanently closed.

The company announced the closing in an early Wednesday morning email to AMC Stubs members and on its website.

Both notices direct movie-goers to its nearest location, that being the AMC Classic Decatur 10 along Mount Zion Road on Decatur’s southeast side. That theater, which opened with limited capacity for only a short time over the summer because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, closed again after renewed restrictions were put in place last month as positivity numbers increased heading into the holiday season.

That leaves Decatur with two movie theaters. In addition to the AMC Classic Decatur 10, there is the The Avon Theater in downtown Decatur, which is also temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

