Watch now: How Decatur food banks keep spirits, shelves stocked

DECATUR — Decatur resident Dawn Dillan, 56, stopped by the Northeast Community Fund food bank Monday for boxes of food.
“I come by every two weeks,” she said. “This absolutely helps. It feeds five families.”
Food pantries have long been an important lifeline to those in need, but the economic "pause button" pressed by the coronavirus pandemic has made their role even more crucial. The state's stay-at-home order started two months ago has put thousands out of work and even more have had hours cut.
The state Illinois Department of Employment Security said it has processed more than 1 million initial claims since March 1 and paid out more than $2 billion since the start of the year. Still, there have been ongoing delays with employment benefits. And uncertainty continues about how long it will take for the economy to rebound when the state reopens.
Local food pantries have tried to help where they can. In April, about 3,200 families utilized the drive-through food pantry at Northeast Community Fund, said Executive Director Ed Bacon. “Our average is about 2,000,” he said.
Families are allowed to use the service twice a month during the pandemic. Volunteers utilize an assembly line through a warehouse preparing the boxes and loading cars.
“We have great donors,” Bacon said.
The organization, which recently built a new headquarters north of downtown Decatur, relies on private and corporate donations, including churches and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
At this time, the most needed donation for local food pantries is monetary. “It’s just too risky to bring food,” Bacon said. “We’re thinking of the health and safety of the public.”
Payroll and other expenses still need to be paid. “And our food bill has gone up dramatically,” Bacon said.
The collaborative spirit
The Decatur Catholic Charities food pantry has been a popular service since the pandemic, said Community Services Supervisor Robin Murray. “We’ve allowed people to come and visit our pantry every two weeks as opposed to one time a month, our normal allowance for food,” she said.
In the past few weeks, more families have been utilizing the service. Catholic Charities assisted 75 families in one day. The extra visits have helped the families, but depleted the inventory. Monetary donations allow the agencies to purchase the products they need when they are needed.
“I would discourage non-perishable goods at this time,” Murray said. “It would be harder for us to get everything sanitized.”
Cindy Jackson, interim executive director for the Good Samaritan Inn, said the agency has been serving more meals since the governor initiated the stay-at-home order. “We’re up 33 percent, compared to what we were in 2019,” she said. “We’re seeing people that we’ve never seen before.”
Volunteers serve nearly 250 people daily. Before the pandemic, 150 may have visited Good Samaritan Inn for a meal. “But there were a couple of days in April that we saw over 300 people,” Jackson said.
Numbers have dropped in recent weeks.
“There’s a lot of new faces. I’m not seeing a lot of our older faces,” Jackson said. “We work with a population that tends to be pretty vulnerable. I think a lot of them are utilizing other services for meals. And we are getting in a whole new group of people that have never needed assistance before.”
Jackson appreciates the help from the other services and volunteers. “The collaborative spirit in Macon County among the nonprofits has been phenomenal,” she said.
Northeast Community Fund services are still closed to the public. A few of the jobs were able to be performed from home, and the lobby will remain closed until further notice. But Bacon has invited the staff age 60 and over to return. “We asked them to come back to work only if they were comfortable doing so,” he said. “And all of them wanted to come back.”
Adjustments to helping others
The Good Samaritan Inn is working on a plan to reopen. “A pool of volunteers that are not in the high-risk category that are comfortable being here,” Jackson said. “Of course, financial donations are always appreciated.”
Good Samaritan Inn offers a hot meal during lunchtime and face masks are worn by the volunteers. The recipients take the food home or eat at a nearby table. The number of volunteers remains under 10.
ICYMI: Business owners now face misdemeanor charge if they reopen in spite of Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
“Currently we only have about three volunteers that we’re utilizing daily,” Jackson said. “Our volunteers have really stepped into positions that they’ve never had to do before.”
The Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield has worked with the local food banks in providing a variety of foods at reduced prices.
Along with the Catholic Charities food bank on West Prairie Street, food is still being delivered to communities in Shelby and Moultrie counties.
Another COVID-19 resource Catholic Charities offers is a coping line for people needing to speak to someone about stress. “If someone is feeling overwhelmed, has anxieties and stress or anxious, COVID related issues,” Murray said.
The phone number is (217) 321-8344. “It’s not a hotline,” Murray said. “Within 24 hours a license therapist will contact them.”
Good Samaritan Inn currently offers a food pantry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at Richland Community College. “It is open to anybody in need,” Jackson said. “They will need some sort of ID with their address so we know that they are in Macon County.”
The packed food is available inside the main entrance. Recipients are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
The local food banks are a service to anyone in need during this time. The agencies and the volunteers want to help in any way they can.
“We’re about helping people,” Bacon said. “We’re in crisis mode for those not having money.”
