Watch now: How Decatur food banks keep spirits, shelves stocked

Cindy Jackson, interim executive director for the Good Samaritan Inn, said the agency has been serving more meals since the governor initiated the stay-at-home order. “We’re up 33 percent, compared to what we were in 2019,” she said. “We’re seeing people that we’ve never seen before.”

Volunteers serve nearly 250 people daily. Before the pandemic, 150 may have visited Good Samaritan Inn for a meal. “But there were a couple of days in April that we saw over 300 people,” Jackson said.

Numbers have dropped in recent weeks.

“There’s a lot of new faces. I’m not seeing a lot of our older faces,” Jackson said. “We work with a population that tends to be pretty vulnerable. I think a lot of them are utilizing other services for meals. And we are getting in a whole new group of people that have never needed assistance before.”

Jackson appreciates the help from the other services and volunteers. “The collaborative spirit in Macon County among the nonprofits has been phenomenal,” she said.