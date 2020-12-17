Watch now: How the State Police played Santa for these 25 Decatur kids

DECATUR — Members of the Illinois State Police are taking a tip from Santa this year.
As part of the Adopt a Snowflake program, officers purchased, wrapped and dropped off gifts at the Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy on East Cantrell Street in Decatur.
Then they drove off — but in police cars, not a sled.
More than 25 children, from infants to 17 years old, will receive something from their wish lists this year thanks to the members of Illinois State Police.
Holly Newbon, director of marketing and giving with Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, said the agency has a great relationship with law enforcement.
“We are thankful for the police,” she said. “They do so much to help protect the children. They go into homes a lot of times with us to protect the children and families.”
Adopt a Snowflake program is an annual holiday event for the Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy Center. “But this is the first time we have partnered with the Illinois State Police,” Newbon said.
Other local businesses have contributed to the program in the past. Because the pandemic has affected the amount of donations, several children remained on the holiday wish list.
The ISP wanted to help Santa fulfill the list this year. “We started with our public information office, then that expanded to a couple of districts and a couple of units,” said Sgt. Mindy Carroll, Public Information Office Assistant Deputy Chief. “There were several of us that were involved in this process.”
Firearms Services Bureau, Sex Offender Registeration Unit, District 9, District 10 and the Public Information Office were just a few of the departments contributing to the Snowflake program.
The officers took the list of gifts, went shopping and wrapped the gifts.
“I think they’ve made a lot of dreams come true,” Newbon said.
Webster Cantrell Case Manager Stefanie Rohman brought her 11-year-old daughter Emma Hartwig to help organize and sort the gifts. The fifth-grader was happy to help play elf for a day. “Because officer Tracy is my friend,” Emma said about one of the police officers.
Rohman often recruits her daughter to volunteer during similar events.
“This is going to help the kids get something that they didn’t think they were going to get,” Rohman said. “They’re not used to having big Christmases like most of our families would. This may be the only stuff they get this year.”
The donations don't just help the children. They are also a positive experience for the officers and Webster Cantrell staff.
“This is a great opportunity for the children to see again that the (police) are there for them and caring and looking out for them,” Newbon said.
