Watch now: How the State Police played Santa for these 25 Decatur kids

The ISP wanted to help Santa fulfill the list this year. “We started with our public information office, then that expanded to a couple of districts and a couple of units,” said Sgt. Mindy Carroll, Public Information Office Assistant Deputy Chief. “There were several of us that were involved in this process.”

Firearms Services Bureau, Sex Offender Registeration Unit, District 9, District 10 and the Public Information Office were just a few of the departments contributing to the Snowflake program.

The officers took the list of gifts, went shopping and wrapped the gifts.

“I think they’ve made a lot of dreams come true,” Newbon said.

Webster Cantrell Case Manager Stefanie Rohman brought her 11-year-old daughter Emma Hartwig to help organize and sort the gifts. The fifth-grader was happy to help play elf for a day. “Because officer Tracy is my friend,” Emma said about one of the police officers.

Rohman often recruits her daughter to volunteer during similar events.