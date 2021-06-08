 Skip to main content
Watch now: July 4 fireworks display over Lake Decatur cancelled

A glimpse of the 2019 Arthur Fireworks display.

DECATUR — There will be no July 4 fireworks over Lake Decatur this year.

Citing a “loss off crew members and a personnel shortage” long-term fireworks production provider, Mad Bomber, has withdrawn its proposal for the Decatur fireworks display in Nelson Park and will be unable to have a trained certified crew available on Independence Day 2021, the Decatur Park District said in a news release.

Officials said the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will still host its 4th of July Celebration with River Bottom Nightmare Band. Tickets for this show are $4 and can be purchased at www.devonamphitheater.com.

Questions can be directed to the staff at the Decatur Park District at 217-422-5911.

