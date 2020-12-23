Watch now: That's a wrap: Forsyth AMC theater closing permanently

FORSYTH — AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth has permanently closed.
The company announced the closing in an early Wednesday morning email to AMC Stubs members and on its website.
Both notices direct movie-goers to its nearest location, that being the AMC Classic Decatur 10 along Mount Zion Road on Decatur’s southeast side. That theater, which opened with limited capacity for only a short time over the summer because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, closed again after renewed restrictions were put in place last month as positivity numbers increased heading into the holiday season.
That leaves Decatur with two movie theaters. In addition to the AMC Classic Decatur 10, there is the The Avon Theater in downtown Decatur, which is also temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
28 photos of Hickory Point Mall from our archives
World's Largest Stocking
1988: Eight-year-old Rebekah Steimel is dwarfed by 'World's Largest Stocking.'
H&R file photo
What's up doc?
1991: Kyle Kenny, 2, wasn't exactly sure what to do with a giant Easter bunny at Hickory Point Mall. She got a hug, a piece of candy and had her picture taken. She is the daughter of Fred and Kim Kenny, Forsyth.
H&R file photo
The shopping goes on
1982: Customers crowd around the racks as the after-Christmas sale gets under way at Brooks Fashions in Hickory Point Mall. Decatur-area shoppers were out in force Sunday to take advantage of clearance prices on items taht didn't quite make it under a Christmas tree on Dec. 25.
H&R file photo
The complete shopper
1992: Janie Forkin, Forsyth, obviously an experienced shopper, found an easy solution for ehavy packages and tired children as she shopped Hickory Point Mall Sunday. Forkin carted her children, Elizabeth, 7, Alexandra, 3, and Patrick, 8, in the family wagon.
H&R file photo
Stores to open around Oct. 1
1978: J.C. Penney Co. and Carson Pirie Scott & Co. retail stores plus some small shops are to open in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth "aroung Oct. 1." The P.A. Bergner & Co. store will not open until after the first of the year. Irwin Blitt of Copaken, White & Blitt, the mall developer, said the Penney store is in "very good shape" while the Carson building is "getting closed very fast." He said it will be several weeks before the small shops are enclosed. Warren Hagan, project engineer, said construction is 35 to 40 percent complete.
H&R file photo
Store shaping up
1978: The beams and concrete slab of the new J.C. Penney Co. store in Hickory Point Mall form stark lines and angles behind construction workers as progress on the building continues this week. The store is expected to open at the mall in Forsyth on Oct. 18.
H&R file photo
Sidewalk sale
1981: When the sidewalks are cold outside, the best place for a sidewalk sale is indoors - which is precisely where Hickory Point Mall held its sidewalk sale Thursday afternoon. Shoppers browsed in comfort at the wares offered by the mall stores.
H&R file photo
Shoppers
1978: Lynn Cochran, left, and JoAnne Whitefield like shopping in the enclosed malls.
H&R file photo
Santa's coming
1980: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...at least, it is at Hickory Point Mall where Santa's castle has been erected in anticipation of the old gentleman's annual visit to find out what good little boys and girls expect him to bring Christmas Eve.
H&R file photo
Santa helps cut ribbon
1978: At the grand opening ceremony thsi morning at Hickory Point Mall, Santa was the featured attraction for the children. Helping him cut the ribbon are, from left, Forsyth Village Board President Billy Hardy, state Sen. James H. Rupp, the Rev. William C. Ellis, mall manager Larry Sandifer and Glenna Kuntzman, president of the mall merchants' group.
H&R file photo
Rita's Rainbow
1978: Rita Blitt polishes her 'Rita's Rainbow' sculpture which decorates Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
Ribbon cutting
1978: Joel Meade, manager of the new J.C. Penney Co. store in Forsyth's Hickory Point Mall, at the grand opening. About 200 gathered to watch Dorothy Miller, a 39-year-old employee, and long-time customer Betty McCool of Forsyth cut the ribbon. The old store in downtown Decatur closed Saturday. Dignitaries on hand included State Rep. Allen Bennett, R-Decatur, Forsyth Vilalge Board President Billy Hardy and Kirtley Wilson, president of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.
H&R file photo
J.C. Penney
1978
H&R file photo
J.C. Penney
1978
H&R file photo
J.C. Penney
1978
H&R file photo
Ice cream
1992: Janet McFarland of Sullivan and her daughter Torri, 4, take time out Sunday from a busy day of shopping to enjoy an ice cream at Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
Hickory Point Mall
1978: Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth is located just north of the Interstate 72 - U.S. 51 interchange.
H&R file photo
Hickory Point Express
1992: The Hickory Point Express delights children from Anna Waters Head Start Center as they go around the track at the mall Monday.
H&R file photo
Hickory Piont 6 Theater
1980: Hickory Point 6 theater complex opened Friday at the Forsyth Mall.
H&R file photo
Grand opening
1978: Grand opening ceremonies were held Wednesday at Hickory Point Mall with Santa Claus helping to cut the ribbon. Twenty-nine shops are now open in the mall which was announced by planners five years ago, on Nov. 15, 1973.
H&R file photo
Directory to malls
1986: Jacob Oimas, 11, of Decatur checks otu the Mall Information Center (MIC) screen on one of two new American Telemdiea Network terminals at Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
County Seat Store
1978: Employees were busy stocking the County Seat Store last week.
H&R file photo
Christmas train(ing)
1987: Youngsters were given a shakedown ride on the Hickory Point Express Tuesday. They appeared to enjoy it as the special train prepares to launch its holiday schedule at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.
H&R file photo
Canned food exhibits
1983: Girl Scouts of the Shemamo Council line up just more than a mile of food, or 10,862 items, at Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
Bergner's
1979: From left, Forsyth Village President Billy Hardy, Glaser, Liston and Miss Illinois, Debra Carlson.
H&R file photo
Bazaar booth
1981: One of the booths set up at HIckory Point Mall to display and sell homemade craft items draws potential customers.
H&R file photo
A singing 'Declaration'
1988: The Foursquare Gospel Church ensemble 'Declaration' put Christmas shoppers into the spirit of the season with a session of serenading Saturday at Bergner's Department Store in the Hickory Point Mall, Forsyth.
H&R file photo
A place to rest
1979: Fran Rynders and his daughter Nieke, 4, take a break at a new fountaina nd rest area which was opened earlier this week in the Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
