What Illinois state parks are reopening Friday? Here's the list.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order includes the reopening of some state parks. The following parks are open starting May 1:

The stay-at-home order was put in place in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. It bars residents from socializing with people from outside their household, and closed playgrounds, though Pritzker left the decision up to local jurisdictions whether to close other park and green spaces.