What Illinois state parks are reopening Friday? Here's the list.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order includes the reopening of some state parks. The following parks are open starting May 1:
Northwestern Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail State Park, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area
Northeastern Illinois: Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park / North Point Marina, Chain O' Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail (includes Buffalo Rock, Channahon, Gebhard Woods, and William G Stratton), Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park
East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Park, Wolf Creek State Park
West Central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area
Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area
The stay-at-home order was put in place in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. It bars residents from socializing with people from outside their household, and closed playgrounds, though Pritzker left the decision up to local jurisdictions whether to close other park and green spaces.
Roads and airports have remained open, and people have been able to go to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies and to care for elderly family members and vulnerable residents.
It had been set to expire April 30 by was modified last week.
