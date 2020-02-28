When is 60 only 15 years old? For this Decatur native born on a 'Leap Day'

DECATUR — Dare Patterson turns 60 today, but technically has had only 15 birthdays.
"I'm not quite ready to drive yet, but hey, at least I'm going to get my permit," Patterson joked. "This year it is kind of big deal."
Patterson, of Decatur, was born on Feb. 29, meaning she's in a rare group of people with a birthday on a Leap Day — and only gets to celebrate their actual birthday once every four years.
She can thank the Gregorian calendar. A Leap Year is needed to keep the calendar in sync and an extra day is added to the shortest month, February. It takes approximately 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds for Earth to circle once around the sun, so the extra day gives Earth additional time to complete a full circle.
Just how rare is a birthday on that extra day? Considering the average person has a one-in-365 possibility to be born on any given day, the chances are multiplied by four, plus an additional day. That means there's a one in 1,461 chance to have a Leap Day birthday. Advocate Aurora Heath in 2016 estimated that out of about 7 billion people in the world, only 4 million people share a Leap Day birthday, or only .07 percent of the population.
And what do those born on a Leap Day do when there is no Feb. 29? Most just celebrate either on Feb. 28 or March 1, with bigger celebrations every four years.
"We always try to do something a little special, even when I was a kid, on my actual birthday (and) it was a bigger deal," Patterson said. "Tradition for my birthday is to eat something chocolaty."
Patterson even celebrated her 44th birthday the same year her daughter, now 27-year-old Kacy, turned 11. This meant they each turned 11 in 2004, since that was Patterson's "real" age.
A rare instance happened to another Leap Day baby from Decatur. During his childhood, Ryan Cothern, 44, met another boy at school who not only shared the same birthday, but also the same first name.
"I'm at a point where it's just another year," Cothern said. "But it is still fun. People tell me to act my age — I'm only 11 years old.”
A Leap Day baby celebrating her "real" birthday for the first time is Addison Mills, 4, from Mount Vernon. Stephanie Mills, her mother, said she wanted to traditionally celebrate Addison's birthday on Feb. 28, since it falls within that month. The cause for celebration have seemed to change her mind, she said.
"Not going to lie, we kind of celebrate both days," Stephanie Mills said. "It's pretty unique.”
Stephanie Mills, 27, said having a Leap Day baby was the last thing on her mind when she gave birth four years ago.
"At the time I wasn't happy," she said. "It was a scheduled C-section for the next day, but she just wasn't having it."
For Tyler Clemons, another Leap Day baby from Decatur, the decision is a bit easier. The 24-year-old said most of his family mark birthdays as a group, since a majority are born towards the end of February anyways. The family traditionally eats at Texas Roadhouse, followed by freshly-baked cookies and brownies back at home.
Clemons said he's actually six-years-old if his age was calculated by how many times he's celebrated his birthday on February 29. But to him, the "real" age humor has grown stale compared to when he'd joke about it as a kid.
"Sometimes people joke about it and say 'oh you're only four years old,' when you're really 20," he said. "Honestly I'm getting really tired of those jokes."
For Patterson, the feeling of being a Leap Day baby hasn't grown old. A card she received for her birthday this year included facts about Leap Year. One read: "Owing to the unique day on which you arrived into the world, like other Leap Day babies you are more apt to go your own way and exhibit an independent streak and optimistic spirit."
"I think I'm very fortunate to be considered a leapling," Patterson said, a nickname she recently learned was used to reference people born on a Leap Day. She said it "sounds youthful."
