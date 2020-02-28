When is 60 only 15 years old? For this Decatur native born on a 'Leap Day'

And what do those born on a Leap Day do when there is no Feb. 29? Most just celebrate either on Feb. 28 or March 1, with bigger celebrations every four years.

"We always try to do something a little special, even when I was a kid, on my actual birthday (and) it was a bigger deal," Patterson said. "Tradition for my birthday is to eat something chocolaty."

Patterson even celebrated her 44th birthday the same year her daughter, now 27-year-old Kacy, turned 11. This meant they each turned 11 in 2004, since that was Patterson's "real" age.

A rare instance happened to another Leap Day baby from Decatur. During his childhood, Ryan Cothern, 44, met another boy at school who not only shared the same birthday, but also the same first name.

"I'm at a point where it's just another year," Cothern said. "But it is still fun. People tell me to act my age — I'm only 11 years old.”

A Leap Day baby celebrating her "real" birthday for the first time is Addison Mills, 4, from Mount Vernon. Stephanie Mills, her mother, said she wanted to traditionally celebrate Addison's birthday on Feb. 28, since it falls within that month. The cause for celebration have seemed to change her mind, she said.