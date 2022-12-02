Where to buy your Christmas tree in Central Illinois? Here's our list

It's Christmas tree season. Here's a look at area tree farms and producers to get your tree this year.
AB Hatchery & Garden Center, 916 E. Grove St., Bloomington
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. Sunday; 309-828-2722; abhatchery.com
Christmas trees, wreaths and delivery
Bomke's Patch, 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 217-670-2470; bomkespatch.com
Buxton's Garden & Flower Shop, 1489 CR 725E, Sullivan
Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 217-728-7993
Christmas trees, porch pots, wreaths, grave decorations
Dahnke's Pine Patch, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville
3-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; 217-251-6688; dahnkespinepatch.com
Christmas trees, wreaths, grave products, garland, Christmas arrangements, hand-made crafts and hot chocolate
Daniken Tree Farm, 781 IL 140, Pocahontas
9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; 618-664-4067; danikentreefarm.com
Trees, wreaths, hayrides, decorations, bonfire, garland, displays, gift shop and more. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first three weekends after Thanksgiving.
Engdale Christmas Tree Farm, 3221 S. Cherokee Road, Taylorville
12-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 217-820-0775
Four E's Trees, Inc., 5651 Traughber Road, Decatur
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 217-864-4704.
Choose and cut Christmas trees (saw provided), you choose we cut, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, garlands
Gingerich Tree Farm, 2226 CR 1700 E., Arthur
Open by appointment only; weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 217-717-2534. wildlifetreenursery.com
Grady Christmas Tree Farm, 4816 S. Stone School, Road, Trivoli
Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 309-362-2204
Trees, wreaths and decorations
Grohmann's Christmas Tree Farm, 994 Step Road, Gilson
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 309-876-2364
Christmas trees, farm animals, wreaths, grave pillows and blankets, gift shop and more
Hager's Tree Farm, 9791 N. County Road, Ashmore
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 217-349-8689; hagertreefarm.com
Christmas trees, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, garlands, decorations, greens, roping, grave blankets, ribbons and bows, tree stands.
Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, 1356 County Road 2900 N., Rantoul
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday; 217-893-3407; reindeerranch.com
Christmas trees, reindeer, gift shop and more.
Hedrick Tree Farm, 5901 Jimtown Road, Wapella
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 309-275-5678
Fresh cut Christmas tree and handmade wreath.
Helmig's Tree Farm, 9361 North 3850 East Road, Saybrook
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 309-475-9056.
Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations, trees tried, tree shaking, trees bale, free tree trimmings, saws provided, bonfires, free hot coffee and gift shop.
Hubbell's Grove Tree Farm, 5285 W. State Route 29, Rochester
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 217-725-8949
Choose and cut Christmas trees
No Bad Days Farm, 2267 E. 1425 North Road, Shelbyville
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday Dec. 10; 217-962-1853
Fraser Fir trees, wreaths, grave pillows, and tabletop trees
North Fork Tree Farm, 1991-300th St., Mount Pulaski
Weekdays 9 a.m. to dusk through Christmas Eve; 217-674-3476.
Last day Choose and cut Christmas trees is Dec. 18.
Overton Tree Farm, 9700 E. County Road 550N, rural Mattoon
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 217-246-6480
Christmas trees and a full gift shop.
Owens Nursey & Florist, 1700 Morrisey Drive, Bloomington
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 309-663-1800; owennursery.com
Christmas trees, decorations, grave blankets and pillows, wreaths, flowers and more.
Pine Grove Tree Farm, 15908 North Krause Road, Chillicothe
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 309-274-9627; pinegrovetreefarm.com
Pre-cut trees, choose and cut trees, gift shop and more
Randy's Country Barn, 1340 E. Lake Drive, Greenville
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 23; 618-664-0274
Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags, centerpieces, grave blankets and saddles and gift shop
Talbott's Christmas Tree Farm, 14143 Christmas Tree Road, Green Valley
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 309-348-3833; talbotttrees.com
Pre-cut and cut your own trees, wreaths, roping and greens, garland, bundles, tree stands, grave blankets and pillows and more
Tate Trees, 2659 County Road 900 E., Champaign
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 217-974-6805; tatestrees.com
Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags and answer stands
The Ol' Dairy Barn Christmas Tree Farm, 17424 W. McDonald Road, Trivoli
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 309-362-2436; oldairybarn.com
Choose and cut Christmas trees, wreaths, swags, tree stands, tree bags, grave pillows and blankets, gift shop, free cocoa and coloring books for children
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past
Bob and Nellie Blair
Santa Claus
Plugging Santa in
Window display
Artificial trees
Wired for the season
Season's Greetings
8,750 lights
Religious category
Darrell Beck
Non-religious category
Mixture of themes
Santa Claus
Pointsof light
Disney Land
Holiday Glow
Christmas decorations
It's over
Shusters
Tree trimming time
Christmas in the air
Christmas Cat
Santa heads for landing
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!