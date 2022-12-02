Where to buy your Christmas tree in Central Illinois? Here's our list

It's Christmas tree season. Here's a look at area tree farms and producers to get your tree this year.

AB Hatchery & Garden Center, 916 E. Grove St., Bloomington

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. Sunday; 309-828-2722; abhatchery.com

Christmas trees, wreaths and delivery

Bomke's Patch, 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 217-670-2470; bomkespatch.com

U-pick Christmas trees

Buxton's Garden & Flower Shop, 1489 CR 725E, Sullivan

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 217-728-7993

Christmas trees, porch pots, wreaths, grave decorations

Dahnke's Pine Patch, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville

3-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; 217-251-6688; dahnkespinepatch.com

Christmas trees, wreaths, grave products, garland, Christmas arrangements, hand-made crafts and hot chocolate

Daniken Tree Farm, 781 IL 140, Pocahontas

Trees, wreaths, hayrides, decorations, bonfire, garland, displays, gift shop and more. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first three weekends after Thanksgiving.

Engdale Christmas Tree Farm, 3221 S. Cherokee Road, Taylorville

12-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 217-820-0775

Christmas trees

Four E's Trees, Inc., 5651 Traughber Road, Decatur

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 217-864-4704.

Choose and cut Christmas trees (saw provided), you choose we cut, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, garlands

Gingerich Tree Farm, 2226 CR 1700 E., Arthur

Open by appointment only; weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 217-717-2534. wildlifetreenursery.com

Christmas trees

Grady Christmas Tree Farm, 4816 S. Stone School, Road, Trivoli

Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 309-362-2204

Trees, wreaths and decorations

Grohmann's Christmas Tree Farm, 994 Step Road, Gilson

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 309-876-2364

Christmas trees, farm animals, wreaths, grave pillows and blankets, gift shop and more

Hager's Tree Farm, 9791 N. County Road, Ashmore

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 217-349-8689; hagertreefarm.com

Christmas trees, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, garlands, decorations, greens, roping, grave blankets, ribbons and bows, tree stands.

Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, 1356 County Road 2900 N., Rantoul

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday; 217-893-3407; reindeerranch.com

Christmas trees, reindeer, gift shop and more.

Hedrick Tree Farm, 5901 Jimtown Road, Wapella

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 309-275-5678

Fresh cut Christmas tree and handmade wreath.

Helmig's Tree Farm, 9361 North 3850 East Road, Saybrook

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 309-475-9056.

Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations, trees tried, tree shaking, trees bale, free tree trimmings, saws provided, bonfires, free hot coffee and gift shop.

Hubbell's Grove Tree Farm, 5285 W. State Route 29, Rochester

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 217-725-8949

Choose and cut Christmas trees

No Bad Days Farm, 2267 E. 1425 North Road, Shelbyville

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday Dec. 10; 217-962-1853

Fraser Fir trees, wreaths, grave pillows, and tabletop trees

North Fork Tree Farm, 1991-300th St., Mount Pulaski

Weekdays 9 a.m. to dusk through Christmas Eve; 217-674-3476.

Last day Choose and cut Christmas trees is Dec. 18.

Overton Tree Farm, 9700 E. County Road 550N, rural Mattoon

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 217-246-6480

Christmas trees and a full gift shop.

Owens Nursey & Florist, 1700 Morrisey Drive, Bloomington

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 309-663-1800; owennursery.com

Christmas trees, decorations, grave blankets and pillows, wreaths, flowers and more.

Pine Grove Tree Farm, 15908 North Krause Road, Chillicothe

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 309-274-9627; pinegrovetreefarm.com

Pre-cut trees, choose and cut trees, gift shop and more

Randy's Country Barn, 1340 E. Lake Drive, Greenville

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 23; 618-664-0274

Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags, centerpieces, grave blankets and saddles and gift shop

Talbott's Christmas Tree Farm, 14143 Christmas Tree Road, Green Valley

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 309-348-3833; talbotttrees.com

Pre-cut and cut your own trees, wreaths, roping and greens, garland, bundles, tree stands, grave blankets and pillows and more

Tate Trees, 2659 County Road 900 E., Champaign

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 217-974-6805; tatestrees.com

Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags and answer stands

The Ol' Dairy Barn Christmas Tree Farm, 17424 W. McDonald Road, Trivoli

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 309-362-2436; oldairybarn.com

Choose and cut Christmas trees, wreaths, swags, tree stands, tree bags, grave pillows and blankets, gift shop, free cocoa and coloring books for children