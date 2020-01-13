Wild Game Banquet planned in Decatur

DECATUR — Faith Baptist Church will hold its 25th annual Wild Game Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the church, 875 W. Grove Road.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, but the church needs to know how many will attend for planning purposes. Call (217) 422-9587 or (217) 855-4786 for more information.

Speaker will be Gary Shuck of Soldiers and Dogs, a non-profit organization that pairs veterans with service dogs in an effort to provide emotional support.

The event will also include displays and door prizes. Donations and displays are needed.

