Wild Game Banquet planned in Decatur

DECATUR — Faith Baptist Church will hold its 25th annual Wild Game Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the church, 875 W. Grove Road.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, but the church needs to know how many will attend for planning purposes. Call (217) 422-9587 or (217) 855-4786 for more information.
Speaker will be Gary Shuck of Soldiers and Dogs, a non-profit organization that pairs veterans with service dogs in an effort to provide emotional support.
The event will also include displays and door prizes. Donations and displays are needed.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.