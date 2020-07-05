Working and relaxing as Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat

DECATUR — Some like it hot, and some don’t have much choice.
Falling into the last category was Terry Rice who runs Decatur-based Rice’s Mowing Service and was busy in the 90 degree-plus Sunday heart trimming trees outside of the Family Dollar store on North Water Street.
He says the one thing you can’t say to a paying customer is “Sorry, I can’t work today, it’s too hot.”
“Because then they will just hire somebody else,” said Rice, who will only say he’s aged in his “mid 60s” and has been running his mowing, landscaping and snow removal business for 26 years.
He said the secret to working in steam bath conditions is to pace yourself, take rests when you need to, and stay hydrated with plenty of fluids. Trimming away early Sunday afternoon, he said he had to save his strength in what promised to be a 10 or 12 hour work day.
“I have to go mow later this afternoon,” he said. “You’ve got to do good work, got to do it right, and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.
Life was a lot less hectic out on a Lake Decatur jetty where Al Singer, a retired Milwaukee policeman, was trying his hand at a little fishing. He and his wife have been living in Florida but recently moved to Decatur due to some family circumstances and he quickly discovered he rather likes it here.
“It’s peaceful, not that crowded and I like the lake,” added Singer, 66.
“I like the countryside, I can bike and I can fish and I can golf, you’ve got two excellent courses around here. OK, you don't have so much of a night life, but I’m getting too old for that anyway.”
Singer, who bears a remarkable resemblance to the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, said living in Florida got him accustomed to sunshine and hot weather doesn’t bother him too much. He’s got a boat, but it’s got a hole in it, and once he gets that fixed, he plans to head out on the lake to spend some happy hot summer days trying to find out how big the local fish are.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
