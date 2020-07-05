Working and relaxing as Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Some like it hot, and some don’t have much choice.

Falling into the last category was Terry Rice who runs Decatur-based Rice’s Mowing Service and was busy in the 90 degree-plus Sunday heart trimming trees outside of the Family Dollar store on North Water Street.

He says the one thing you can’t say to a paying customer is “Sorry, I can’t work today, it’s too hot.”

“Because then they will just hire somebody else,” said Rice, who will only say he’s aged in his “mid 60s” and has been running his mowing, landscaping and snow removal business for 26 years.

He said the secret to working in steam bath conditions is to pace yourself, take rests when you need to, and stay hydrated with plenty of fluids. Trimming away early Sunday afternoon, he said he had to save his strength in what promised to be a 10 or 12 hour work day.

“I have to go mow later this afternoon,” he said. “You’ve got to do good work, got to do it right, and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.