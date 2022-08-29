LIFT vocational training center in Mattoon opens for classes

MATTOON — Approximately 100 students from 11 area high schools have begun attending classes at the Mattoon school district's new vocational training center less than a year and a half after development of this site started.

Since the school board voted in April 2021 to purchase the former Consolidated Communications office building at 121 S. 17th St., contractors have renovated this seven-level facility from bottom to top and are making finishing touches. Meanwhile, program facilitators have created communications, childcare, HVAC/green energy, manufacturing/architecture/construction, information technology, leadership, and culinary arts/hospitality courses for this new Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) center.

"It's the collective effort of a very large group of people that's brought us to this point," said LIFT Director McLain Schaefer on Friday as he welcomed students to their first day of classes at the center. LIFT had been holding introductory sessions for its students at the Elevate CCIC entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall since the new Mattoon school year started on Aug. 17.

Schaefer welcomed the students during a gathering on the third floor in the HVAC/green energy classroom, one of many spaces in LIFT with large windows offering a aerial view of downtown Mattoon. This particular open-concept classroom and lab area has garage-style doors that open into an atrium that stretched up to the four floor. While Schaefer spoke, a manufacturing robot sat nearby in preparation for use by students.

Ean Gardner, a junior at Charleston High School, said he was drawn to enroll at LIFT by the opportunity to be a student in the center's robotics program. He is one of half a dozen students whose out-of-Mattoon-district tuition costs at LIFT have been covered by scholarships from the Cabot Corp. manufacturing facility in Tuscola, which also sent representatives to welcome the students.

"It just feels great to know they trust me," Gardner said of Cabot helping with his robotics training.

Chris Boyd, a senior at Tuscola High School, said he enrolled in LIFT's construction program because he has always been interested in this field and working with his hands. Boyd said he was impressed by the training resources available in the manufacturing/architecture/construction (MAC) lab on the fourth floor, including a CNC machine that processes a piece of material to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions.

MAC program facilitator Chris Brown, who previously taught drafting and other vocational courses at Mattoon High School, said their lab also offers a waterjet cutter, laser engraver and 3D printer, among other equipment. He said it has been exciting to see students from throughout the area come together to use such state-of-the-art technology in a newly renovated space.

LIFT's inaugural group of information technology students includes Tuscola junior Lauren Woods, and Mattoon High School seniors Brandon Creel and Renee Weber. Woods said getting to socialize with students from so many different towns while taking her IT class has been fun.

Weber said likes the look of the newly renovated building and is excited about working with IT and robotics technology there. Creel said he appreciates that LIFT offers a more college-like learning environment than high school and the commitment demonstrated by the instructors there.

"They seem very passionate about what they are doing," Creel said.