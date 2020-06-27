Lincoln museum in Springfield is reopening Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When visitors arrive at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, they will be asked to stay one “Lincoln” away from each other -- his height of 6 feet, 4 inches.

The museum is reopening Wednesday after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The presidential library, which is connected to the museum, also will reopen, but only to researchers who make appointments three days in advance.

“There’s obviously a sense of excitement,” said Patty Knepler, director of marketing and guest experience. At the same time, “we want to be extra cautious because we want to be able to stay open.”

Changes include protective barriers at ticketing, requiring reservations of timed tickets, and guests will have their temperature taken and be required to wear masks at all times. QR codes will be available, for example, at the entry, where guests can hold their phone up to a code and get a map of the museum.

“It’s definitely a change,” she said. “Museums were heading toward making sure everything was hands-on and interactive, very engaging. So we really had to flip the switch and rethink things: How could we keep it engaging, but also take away the possibility of spreading the virus?”