Lisa Gregory to run for reelection to Decatur council

DECATUR — Saying the decision did not come easily, Lisa Gregory announced Tuesday that she will run for reelection to the Decatur City Council in 2023.

"While I have been grateful for the sound advice and positive support I have received over the last several months, what drives my desire to seek reelection is the ability to work with citizens to address their community concerns while making Decatur a great place to work and play," Gregory said in a statement.

During her time on the council, she has focused on infrastructure improvements, such as the rehabilitation of the city's sanitary sewer systems and efforts to increase the city's water supply, as well as neighborhood revitalization, touting her support of increased house demolitions.

Gregory works as a public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Heath and Family Services. She was previously a legislative liaison for the Illinois Department of Revenue and executive director of public information and chief of staff at Richland Community College.

She has also worked for the Illinois Municipal League, Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, Illinois General Assembly, Illinois Primary Health Care Association and Decatur Memorial Hospital.

In addition to serving on the council, Gregory is a Republican precinct committeewoman. City council races are at-large and non-partisan.

Gregory previously flirted with a run for the Illinois House in 2017 but ultimately decided against pursuing it.

The council seats of Dennis Cooper and Bill Faber are also up next year, along with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

This story will be updated.