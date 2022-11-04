 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen: Decatur school board closed session recordings

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Oct. 12, 2021.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Oct. 26, 2021.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Nov. 16, 2021.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Dec. 14, 2021.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Jan. 13, 2022.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Jan. 25, 2022.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Feb. 8, 2022.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from Feb. 22, 2022.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from March 8, 2022.

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. This recording is from May 24, 2022.
