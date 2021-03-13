Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists, including updates on in-person learning for Mattoon, Bloomington, and Normal schools.
In this week's section of community news, Watznauer and Henry discuss interesting products made in Central and Southern Illinois.
Stories mention in this week's episode of Long Story Short
Grossinger Motor Arena vaccination clinic to expand with help of Illinois National Guard.
Coles County Board hears new lawsuit was because 'things are not getting fixed'.
Normal seeks up to $20,000 reimbursement for staff overtime in responding to train derailment.
District 87 board candidate under fire for social media posts.
District 87, Unit 5 and Mattoon schools prepare to expand in-person learning at the end of March.
Illinois High School Association announces expanded spectator limits at outdoor events.
Notre Dame receiver Micah Jones transferring to Illinois State.
Ex-president of Project Linus, formerly based in Bloomington, sentenced to prison for stealing from nonprofit.
Decatur police investigate 'SWATTING' incident.
Deco Manufacturing in the running for coolest product made in Illinois contest.
