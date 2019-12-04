Live-in caretaker arrested in 75-year-old woman's death

It appears the woman suffered a severe brain bleed, and a doctor at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center determined her live-in caretaker's story of her mixing alcohol and prescription medicines wasn't likely, according to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department.

Her death is the city's 23rd homicide of the year and the most the city has seen in more than 30 years. The total tops last year's 22 homicides. The macabre record comes with four weeks left in the year and several deaths that could later turn into homicides.

Officers went to her home a bit after 2 a.m. Tuesday, where she was found breathing but not alert in a chair. Rogatchev, her live-in caretaker, told police that she had a glass or so of wine at 9 p.m. and then a partial glass of wine at 11 p.m. the night before. During that course of time, she also took hydrocodone, muscle relaxers, Ambien and blood thinners, which she was prescribed, Rogatchev told police.

At about 2 a.m., Rogatchev told police she woke him, complaining about pain and wanted another pain pill. He said no and she began to walk across the floor but then fell. He put her into the chair, sitting her upright so she wouldn't choke if she vomited, the report said. She was taken to Saint Francis, and the officer noted in his report that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.