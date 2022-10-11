Local briefs for 10.12

Preston Jackson Park dedication postponed

DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.

The event had been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The event will include the unveiling of a brass plaque honoring Jackson as well as park signs denoting Preston Jackson Park. there will be food for purchase and live jazz music.

Richland opens spring registration

DECATUR — Richland Community College will begin registration for the spring semester on Oct. 17 for current students, veterans and the basic nurse assistant program.

New and returning students can register for spring classes beginning Oct. 24.

The last day to register for the spring semester is Jan. 11, and classes will begin on Jan. 17.

Schedule an appointment with a Success Coach by going to my.richland.edu or call 217-875-7211 Ext. 6267.

The spring course schedule is online at richland.edu.