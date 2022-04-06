 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local briefs for 4/7/22

  • 0

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform April 10

DECATUR — Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Performances will include the Millikin Community Cello Choir, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Percussion Ensemble, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and featured violinist Devon Hill.

The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra is supported by Millikin University and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Call 217-424-6358 or email Neal Smith, nsmith@millikin.edu.

Kiwanis Club awards organizations for work with youth

DECATUR — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur presented cash contributions to six non-profit organizations to support activities and programs serving youth.

The recipients included:

• Good Samaritan Inn - $250

People are also reading…

• Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Decatur - $500

• Kiwanis Neuroscience Research Foundation - $500

• UNICEF - $300

• Shemilah Outreach Center - $300

• Decatur Area Arts Council - $250

Herald & Review staff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in motorcycle crash

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News