Local briefs for 4/7/22

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform April 10

DECATUR — Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Performances will include the Millikin Community Cello Choir, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Percussion Ensemble, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and featured violinist Devon Hill.

The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra is supported by Millikin University and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Call 217-424-6358 or email Neal Smith, nsmith@millikin.edu.

Kiwanis Club awards organizations for work with youth

DECATUR — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur presented cash contributions to six non-profit organizations to support activities and programs serving youth.

The recipients included:

• Good Samaritan Inn - $250

• Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Decatur - $500

• Kiwanis Neuroscience Research Foundation - $500

• UNICEF - $300

• Shemilah Outreach Center - $300

• Decatur Area Arts Council - $250

Herald & Review staff

