Local briefs for 3.22

Christian County releasing no details
CHRISTIAN COUNTY — The Christian County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has been "quarantined since the symptoms started," the county's top health official said Saturday.
County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson said the department is not releasing details about the resident's gender or age to protect his or her privacy.
The Christian County Health Department received notification on March 19 that a resident tested positive. This person is at his or her home since experiencing symptoms and is doing well at this time, the department said.
State’s Attorney Bryant Hitchings said five cases tested negative in Christian County, and there are seven pending cases. Hitchings said there are no positive cases in adjacent Montgomery County, where there are two negative and 16 pending.
Larson said the 16 pending cases have not been linked to specific facilities and are all individual cases.
Getz urges observance, warns of scams
DECATUR — Decatur residents are being urged by their police chief to adhere to the shelter in place order once it goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“The Decatur Police Department is asking everyone to be respectful and follow Gov. Pritzker's order to shelter in place,” Chief James Getz said in a news release. “The more compliance we get from the citizens of Decatur, the quicker we can get back to normal. Everyone stay safe, wash your hands and utilize social distancing as well.”
Getz also shared a statement from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox urging residents across the state to be alert to possible scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, while uncertainty can reveal the best of our society and citizens’ good will and generosity, scammers and fraudsters take advantage of others, to prey on people’s fears and to exploit our compassion and generosity,” the statement said.
The statement encouraged the reporting of suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.
Forsyth closes library
FORSYTH — The Forsyth Public Library will be closed through at least April 7, the village said in a statement.
The Forsyth Village Hall is also closed to the public, although services will continue to be provided. Both steps are being taken to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Village officials will evaluate whether to reopen the library on April 7. All library programs scheduled through April 30 are canceled, including the book sale originally scheduled for March 27-28.
Existing reservations for the Community Room until April 7 are being canceled, and no new reservations will be accepted for dates through April 30. If you have a reservation for any date between April 7 and April 30, you can call the village hall at (217) 877-9445 to reschedule or request a refund.
Utility customers with questions about their bills can call the Village Hall at (217) 877-9445. Bills can be paid by mail, online or through a drop box on the north exterior wall of the Village Hall, 301 S. U.S. 51.
The Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, is cancelled.
Restrooms in the park are being closed.