Local briefs for 3.22

Getz also shared a statement from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox urging residents across the state to be alert to possible scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately, while uncertainty can reveal the best of our society and citizens’ good will and generosity, scammers and fraudsters take advantage of others, to prey on people’s fears and to exploit our compassion and generosity,” the statement said.

The statement encouraged the reporting of suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.

Forsyth closes library

FORSYTH — The Forsyth Public Library will be closed through at least April 7, the village said in a statement.

The Forsyth Village Hall is also closed to the public, although services will continue to be provided. Both steps are being taken to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Village officials will evaluate whether to reopen the library on April 7. All library programs scheduled through April 30 are canceled, including the book sale originally scheduled for March 27-28.