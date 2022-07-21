Local fallen soldiers honored as part of cross-country motorcycle ride

MOUNT ZION — Two local soldiers were honored Wednesday when a cross-country torch ride by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest made a stop in Mount Zion.

The group left Oregon on July 9 enroute to Arlington, Virginia, with plans to meet with 68 Gold Star families along the way. During the past 13 years the group has visited with nearly 1,100 Gold Star families.

The stop in Mount Zion paid tribute to Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton and Army Cpl. Karen Clifton.

Tilton, 23, of Long Creek, died July 16, 2010 in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Frankfurt, Germany from injuries suffered while tending to a fellow soldier during a battle in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Clifton, 22 of Mount Zion was killed on June 21, 2007 when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Humvee she was driving while serving as a military police officer in Baghdad.