Local fallen soldiers honored as part of cross-country motorcycle ride

Tammy Allen, left, presents Julie Tilton with a framed photo of Army Sgt. Jesse R. Tilton on Wednesday during the 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride. Allen is no stranger to the hurt felt by these families. Her son, Mitch, died in 2010 when he was serving in the Navy.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Members of the Clifton and Tilton families added their names to an American flag being carried across the country by those taking part in the 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Participants in the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride arrive in Mount Zion on Wednesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Clifton and Tilton families were presented with plaques honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones.
The group left Oregon on July 9 enroute to Arlington, Virginia, with plans to meet with 68 Gold Star families along the way. During the past 13 years the group has visited with nearly 1,100 Gold Star families.
The stop in Mount Zion paid tribute to Army Sgt. Jesse Tilton and Army Cpl. Karen Clifton.
Tilton, 23, of Long Creek, died July 16, 2010 in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Frankfurt, Germany from injuries suffered while tending to a fellow soldier during a battle in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Clifton, 22 of Mount Zion was killed on June 21, 2007 when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Humvee she was driving while serving as a military police officer in Baghdad.
