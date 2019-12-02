Local news briefs 12/3/19

Police: Decatur
apartment, 2 cars
hit by gunfire
DECATUR — Police are investigating after two cars and a Decatur apartment were hit by gunfire Friday night.
Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said patrol officers had responded to shots-fired calls at 9:53 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. She said windows had been shot out on two vehicles parked in the lot of the Moundford Terrace apartments and one apartment had a bullet break a window and strike an interior wall. There were no reports of injuries.
Seal said at least one resident had looked outside after hearing the gunfire but didn’t see where the shots were coming from.
Police: 9 DUI arrests,
other citations during
Thanksgiving week
DECATUR — A Decatur Police Department crackdown on unsafe drivers over the week of Thanksgiving saw nine motorists arrested for driving while impaired.
Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said two drivers were also arrested for driving on suspended or revoked licenses and 18 citations were issued for speeding. The department also issued four seatbelt and child safety seat citations during the effort.
Police stepped up patrols from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 and targeted late-night hours, which Hagemeyer said statistically see the most driving fatalities related to driving while impaired, not using seat belts or other safety violations.
Reception to honor
Brohard planned at
Good Samaritan Inn
DECATUR — A reception for the Rev. Stacey Brohard will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St.
Brohard will retire at the end of this year after seven years at the helm of Good Samaritan Inn. Formal remarks will be at 5:15 p.m.
Richland presents
annual performance
of ‘The Nutcracker’
DECATUR — Richland Community College's 24th annual presentation of "The Nutcracker" will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Shilling Auditorium.
Tickets cost $15 each and must be bought in advance. Call (217) 875-7211, ext 6170.
Herald & Review staff