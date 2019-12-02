Local news briefs 12/3/19

Police: Decatur

apartment, 2 cars

hit by gunfire

DECATUR — Police are investigating after two cars and a Decatur apartment were hit by gunfire Friday night.

Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said patrol officers had responded to shots-fired calls at 9:53 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. She said windows had been shot out on two vehicles parked in the lot of the Moundford Terrace apartments and one apartment had a bullet break a window and strike an interior wall. There were no reports of injuries.

Seal said at least one resident had looked outside after hearing the gunfire but didn’t see where the shots were coming from.

Police: 9 DUI arrests,

other citations during

Thanksgiving week

DECATUR — A Decatur Police Department crackdown on unsafe drivers over the week of Thanksgiving saw nine motorists arrested for driving while impaired.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said two drivers were also arrested for driving on suspended or revoked licenses and 18 citations were issued for speeding. The department also issued four seatbelt and child safety seat citations during the effort.