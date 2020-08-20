Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF
Sun & Fun Ladies Golf League
At Hickory Point Golf Course
Play of Day
1. Ann Rudolph
2. Judy Steele & Betty Q. Smith (tie)
Low Net
1. Joan Smith
2. Sally Kistler
First round of the Women’s 2-Player Scramble
At Hickory Point Golf Course
Name;Gross;Handicap;Net Gross
1. Kim Crawford & Katlin Crawford;71;-5;66
2. Sandy Fisher & Terri Hill;78;-9;69
3. Sandy Pelinski & Mary Ann Laurenzana;78;-9;69
4. Jan Devore & Carla Sloan;72;-1;71
5. Gabbi Schuerman & Ashley Burgener;71;1;72
6. Connie Albert & Jane Norfleet;78;-5;73
7. Peggy Fisher & Michelle Nurnberger;78;-5;73
8. Lynn Kowzic & Frances Faber;80;-6;74
9. Sally Lauer & Pat Wenda;82;-8;74
10. Kathy Hodge & Jodi Ferguson;79;-4;75
11. Barb Olson & Joyce Fearheiley;89;-12;77
12. Joanne McCarthy & Jodi Ellis;91;-12;79
13. Cheryl Allen & Anita Muench;92;-11;81
