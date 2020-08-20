 Skip to main content
Local scoreboard
Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF

Sun & Fun Ladies Golf League

At Hickory Point Golf Course

Play of Day

1. Ann Rudolph

2. Judy Steele & Betty Q. Smith (tie)

Low Net

1. Joan Smith

2. Sally Kistler

First round of the Women’s 2-Player Scramble

At Hickory Point Golf Course

Name;Gross;Handicap;Net Gross

1. Kim Crawford & Katlin Crawford;71;-5;66

2. Sandy Fisher & Terri Hill;78;-9;69

3. Sandy Pelinski & Mary Ann Laurenzana;78;-9;69 

4. Jan Devore & Carla Sloan;72;-1;71 

5. Gabbi Schuerman & Ashley Burgener;71;1;72 

6. Connie Albert & Jane Norfleet;78;-5;73 

7. Peggy Fisher & Michelle Nurnberger;78;-5;73

8. Lynn Kowzic & Frances Faber;80;-6;74 

9. Sally Lauer & Pat Wenda;82;-8;74 

10. Kathy Hodge & Jodi Ferguson;79;-4;75 

11. Barb Olson & Joyce Fearheiley;89;-12;77 

12. Joanne McCarthy & Jodi Ellis;91;-12;79 

13. Cheryl Allen & Anita Muench;92;-11;81

