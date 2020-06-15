Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF
Red Tail Run Golf Course
18-Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League
From Thursday
Low Gross
Flight A - Connie Albert, 82
Flight B - Sally Lauer, 87
Flight C - Michelle Nurnberger, 100
Low Net
Flight A - Jan Devore, 73
Flight B - Kathy Hodge, 77
Flight C - Sandy Fisher, 73
Play of Day
Flight A - Carla Sloan, 31
Flight B - Trish Spinner, 33
Flight C - Lesli Kauzlarich, 35
HOLE-IN-ONE
At Red Tail Run
Jerry Doolin had a hole-in-one on the 164-yard 8th hole, using a 4-hybrid on Saturday. Witnesses were Jeff Maddox, Dave Weaver and Steve Nelson.
Jack Thomas had a hole-in-one on the 183-yard 8th hole, using a 3-hybrid on Saturday. Witnesses were John Cremer and Mike Orange.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!