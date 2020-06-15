Local scoreboard
LOCAL GOLF

Red Tail Run Golf Course

18-Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League

From Thursday

Low Gross

Flight A - Connie Albert, 82

Flight B - Sally Lauer, 87

Flight C - Michelle Nurnberger, 100

Low Net

Flight A - Jan Devore, 73

Flight B - Kathy Hodge, 77

Flight C - Sandy Fisher, 73

Play of Day

Flight A - Carla Sloan, 31

Flight B - Trish Spinner, 33

Flight C - Lesli Kauzlarich, 35

HOLE-IN-ONE

At Red Tail Run

Jerry Doolin had a hole-in-one on the 164-yard 8th hole, using a 4-hybrid on Saturday. Witnesses were Jeff Maddox, Dave Weaver and Steve Nelson.

Jack Thomas had a hole-in-one on the 183-yard 8th hole, using a 3-hybrid on Saturday. Witnesses were John Cremer and Mike Orange.

