Local Scoreboard
0 comments
agate

Local Scoreboard

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

5A State Championship 

Rochester 42, St. Rita 28

6A State Championship

East St. Louis 43, Prairie Ridge 21

7A State Championship

Mount Carmel 37, Nazareth 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Neoga Shootout

Neoga 45, Arthur Okaw-Christian 45

Cisne 50, Arthur Okaw-Christian 44

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Fairbury Prairie Central 73, Warrensburg-Latham 49

At Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement 44

At Decatur Turkey Tournament

Dunlap 71, Mount Zion 58

Eisenhower 70, Springfield Southeast 56

Peoria 62, MacArthur 61

At Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Robinson 79, Tolono Unity 48

Effingham 64, Mattoon 58

At Cumberland Turkey Tournament

Cumberland 63, Oblong 40

Newton 63, Vandalia 40

Casey-Westfield 59, Okaw Valley 45

Charleston 67, Dieterich 59

At Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski

Clinton 56, Mason City Illini Central 49

At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

Ramsey 56, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42

St. Elmo/Brownstown 49, Mulberry Grove 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament

Nokomis 39, Staunton 28

At Salem Thanksgiving Tournament

Teutopolis 52, Centralia 36

At Pana Thanksgiving Tournament

Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 18

Athens 51, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 48

Pana 52, Brownstown/St. Elmo 40

Mattoon 57, Williamsville 35

Central A&M 51, Athens 30

Williamsville 52, Brownstown/St. Elmo 45

At Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament

Neoga 55, Dieterich 39

Meridian 47, Cumberland 40

At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Mount Carmel 74, Oblong 34

Fairfield 43, Robinson 17

Olney Richland County 73, Marshall 67 OT

Effingham St. Anthony 71, Robinson 67 2 OT

Martinsville 55, Oblong 24

SCORE ONLY RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Breese Central 51, Highland 44

At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 65, Lebanon 18

Patoka 51, Mount Olive 29

At Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln

Bartonville Limestone 64, Cahokia 62

Champaign Centennial 50, Springfield 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Fairfield 46, Marshall 45

MILLIKIN

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Dubuque 100, Millikin 85

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Dec. 1

MILLIKIN

Women’s Basketball at Illinois College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Springfield Christian Homeschool Association, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Champaign St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albion Edwards County at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Altamont at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Fithian Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Urbana University High, 7:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Okaw Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Kincaid South Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Roxana, Hillsboro, Highland at Vandalia, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cameron Pries
Obituaries

Cameron Pries

DECATUR -- Cameron Pries, 21, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News