You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local scoreboard
0 comments
agate

Local scoreboard

  • 0

LOCAL GOLF

2020 Decatur City Junior Championship

At Hickory Point Golf Course

GIRLS 5-7 (5 holes)

Ryan Wolter, 32

Brooklyn Roach, 33

Kennedy Rusk, 37

Remi Wolter, 48

GIRLS 8-10 (7 holes)

Julia Daniels, 72

GIRLS 11-13 (9 holes)

Gabrielle Daniels, 51

BOYS 16-17 (18 holes)

Luke Rogers, 80

Zach Rogers, 84

Jayden Sanderfield, 106

BOYS 8-10 (7 holes)

Wade Putnam, 32

Grady Chandler, 37

Cooper Miller, 39

BOYS 5-7 (5 holes)

Jaxson Queen, 32

Luke Swartz, 33

Chase Murbarger, 36

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News