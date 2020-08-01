Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF
2020 Decatur City Junior Championship
At Hickory Point Golf Course
GIRLS 5-7 (5 holes)
Ryan Wolter, 32
Brooklyn Roach, 33
Kennedy Rusk, 37
Remi Wolter, 48
GIRLS 8-10 (7 holes)
Julia Daniels, 72
GIRLS 11-13 (9 holes)
Gabrielle Daniels, 51
BOYS 16-17 (18 holes)
Luke Rogers, 80
Zach Rogers, 84
Jayden Sanderfield, 106
BOYS 8-10 (7 holes)
Wade Putnam, 32
Grady Chandler, 37
Cooper Miller, 39
BOYS 5-7 (5 holes)
Jaxson Queen, 32
Luke Swartz, 33
Chase Murbarger, 36
