Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF
Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship Pairings
Sept. 26 & 27
At Hickory Point Golf Course
1st round pairings
First Flight
1 - 8:00 a.m. Jeremy Moore & Mark Heaton vs. Roger Lewis & Bobby Holmes
2 - 8:10 a.m. Dan Perry & Curt Camden vs. Tim Bruns & Luke Greene
3 - 8:20 a.m. Les Taylor & Robin Weger vs. Bob Roth & Bart Hill
4 - 8:30 a.m. Darcy Boyles & Randy Boyles vs Darcy Grinestaff & Dan Butler
Second Flight
1 - 8:40 a.m. Mark Kreke & Ryan Kreke vs. Jeff Birch & Keith King
2 - 8:50 a.m. Dave Perry & Chris Perry vs. Hugh Rowden & Mark Rowden
3 - 9:00 a.m. Darryl Stock & John Stock vs. Chris Galka & Dave Barding
4 - 9:10 a.m. Billy Stewart & Dan Riley vs. Tim Frey & Brian Kirby
Third Flight
1 - BYE Jerry Rogers & Ron Irby vs. bye
2 - 9:20 a.m. Mike Wilson & Ray Batman vs. Bill Roberts & Dan Cooper
3 - 9:30 a.m. Phil Durflinger & Trent Durflinger vs. Phil Crouch & Sid Tucker
4 - 9:40 a.m. Rocky Bundy & Craig Linhart vs. Terry Taylor & Ryan Aupperle
Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship
Sept. 26 & 27
At Hickory Point Golf Course
1st round pairings
Championship Flight
1 - 10:00 a.m. Wes Hillen & Ian Bain vs. Chad Burrus & Matt Bean
2 - 10:10 a.m. Mitch Cremer & Dayton Pate vs. Danny Miller & Cody Redman
3 - 10:20 a.m. Tanner Woodruff & David Boys vs. Dan Goebel & Phil Barry
4 - 10:30 a.m. Kraig Rogers & Mitch Myers vs. Kyle Rogers & Mike Thomas
NOTE: Afternoon matches start at 12:30 with the winners of Match 1 playing the winners of Match 2 and the winners of Match 3 playing the winners of Match 4 in each flight. Afternoon winners will play for the championship Sunday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. with the first flight going off first.
Sun & Fun Ladies Golf League
At Hickory Point Golf Course
Play of the Day
1. Judy Steele
2. Betty Q. Smith, Joan Smith, & Ann Rudolph (Tie)
Low Net
1. Sally Kistler
2. Paula Cordts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!