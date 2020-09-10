Local scoreboard

 Skip to main content
LOCAL GOLF 

Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship Pairings

Sept. 26 & 27

At Hickory Point Golf Course

1st round pairings

First Flight

1 - 8:00 a.m. Jeremy Moore & Mark Heaton vs. Roger Lewis & Bobby Holmes

2 - 8:10 a.m. Dan Perry & Curt Camden vs. Tim Bruns & Luke Greene

3 - 8:20 a.m. Les Taylor & Robin Weger vs. Bob Roth & Bart Hill

4 - 8:30 a.m. Darcy Boyles & Randy Boyles vs Darcy Grinestaff & Dan Butler

Second Flight

1 - 8:40 a.m. Mark Kreke & Ryan Kreke vs. Jeff Birch & Keith King

2 - 8:50 a.m. Dave Perry & Chris Perry vs. Hugh Rowden & Mark Rowden

3 - 9:00 a.m. Darryl Stock & John Stock vs. Chris Galka & Dave Barding

4 - 9:10 a.m. Billy Stewart & Dan Riley vs. Tim Frey & Brian Kirby

Third Flight

1 - BYE Jerry Rogers & Ron Irby vs. bye

2 - 9:20 a.m. Mike Wilson & Ray Batman vs. Bill Roberts & Dan Cooper

3 - 9:30 a.m. Phil Durflinger & Trent Durflinger vs. Phil Crouch & Sid Tucker

4 - 9:40 a.m. Rocky Bundy & Craig Linhart vs. Terry Taylor & Ryan Aupperle

Championship Flight

1 - 10:00 a.m. Wes Hillen & Ian Bain vs. Chad Burrus & Matt Bean

2 - 10:10 a.m. Mitch Cremer & Dayton Pate vs. Danny Miller & Cody Redman

3 - 10:20 a.m. Tanner Woodruff & David Boys vs. Dan Goebel & Phil Barry

4 - 10:30 a.m. Kraig Rogers & Mitch Myers vs. Kyle Rogers & Mike Thomas

NOTE: Afternoon matches start at 12:30 with the winners of Match 1 playing the winners of Match 2 and the winners of Match 3 playing the winners of Match 4 in each flight. Afternoon winners will play for the championship Sunday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. with the first flight going off first. 

 

Sun & Fun Ladies Golf League

At Hickory Point Golf Course

Play of the Day

1. Judy Steele

2. Betty Q. Smith, Joan Smith, & Ann Rudolph (Tie)

Low Net

1. Sally Kistler

2. Paula Cordts

