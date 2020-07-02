Local scoreboard

LOCAL GOLF
Hickory Point Golf Course
Wednesday Ladies' 18-Hole League
Low Gross
A Flight - Tammy Davis, 81
B Flight - Kathy Hodge, 93
C Flight - Sandy Fisher, 105
Low Net
A Flight - Peggy Fisher, 72
B Flight - Jody Ellis, 71
C Flight - Joyce Fearheiley, 80
Play of Day
A Flight - Trish Spinner, 78
B Flight - Jane Norfleet, 76
C Flight - Joanne McCarthy, 91
Red Tail Run Golf Course
18-Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League
Low Gross
Flight A - Tammy Davis, 83
Flight B -Kathy Hodge & Frances Faber, 93
Flight C - Lesli Kauzlarich, 100
Low Net
Flight A - Trish Spinner, 71
Flight B - Sally Lauer, 77
Flight C - Pat Wenda & Molly Workman, 74
Play of Day
Flight A - Connie Albert, 49
Flight B - Michelle Nurnberger, 56
Flight C - Kathie Whitley, 55
