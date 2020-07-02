Local scoreboard
LOCAL GOLF

Hickory Point Golf Course

Wednesday Ladies' 18-Hole League

Low Gross

A Flight - Tammy Davis, 81

B Flight - Kathy Hodge, 93

C Flight - Sandy Fisher, 105

Low Net

A Flight - Peggy Fisher, 72 

B Flight - Jody Ellis, 71

C Flight - Joyce Fearheiley, 80

Play of Day

A Flight - Trish Spinner, 78

B Flight - Jane Norfleet, 76

C Flight - Joanne McCarthy, 91

Red Tail Run Golf Course

18-Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League

Low Gross

Flight A - Tammy Davis, 83

Flight B -Kathy Hodge & Frances Faber, 93

Flight C - Lesli Kauzlarich, 100

Low Net

Flight A - Trish Spinner, 71

Flight B - Sally Lauer, 77

Flight C - Pat Wenda & Molly Workman, 74

Play of Day

Flight A - Connie Albert, 49

Flight B - Michelle Nurnberger, 56

Flight C - Kathie Whitley, 55

