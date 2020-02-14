Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monticello 78, Bloomington Central Catholic 52

LSA 67, Kansas Tri-County 43

Casey-Westfield 55, Lawrenceville 47

Mount Pulaski 67, Mason City Illini Central 53

St. Teresa 68, Sullivan 24

Arthur Christian 65, Urbana University 39

South Central 75, Mulberry Grove 26

Warrensburg-Latham 51, Clinton 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At ACSI Mid-America Regional Tournament

Arthur Christian 60, Quad Cities Christian 22

Arthur Christian 46, Victory Christian 43

At Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional

Altamont 64, Effingham St. Anthony 30

At Argenta Regional

Warrensburg-Latham 54, Heyworth 48

At Sullivan Regional

Paris 71, Sullivan 46

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park at Arcola, 1 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Ramsey, 1 p.m.

Pana at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford Olympia at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Shootout

1 p.m.: Mattoon vs. Terre Haute (IN.) North Vigo

2:30 p.m.: Robinson vs. Centralia

4 p.m.: Effingham St. Anthony vs. Central A&M

5:30 p.m.: Effingham vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

7 p.m.: Teutopolis vs. Jerseyville

Altamont Shootout

11 a.m.: Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Sullivan

12:30 p.m.: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Hutsonville/Palestine

2 p.m.: St. Elmo/Brownstown vs. Shelbyville

3:30 p.m.: Dieterich vs. Mulberry Grove

5 p.m.: Louisville North Clay vs. Meridian

6:30 p.m.: Altamont vs. Tuscola

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County at Effingham, 2:30 p.m.

Auburn Regional

Championship, 7 p.m.

