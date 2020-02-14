HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 78, Bloomington Central Catholic 52
LSA 67, Kansas Tri-County 43
Casey-Westfield 55, Lawrenceville 47
Mount Pulaski 67, Mason City Illini Central 53
St. Teresa 68, Sullivan 24
Arthur Christian 65, Urbana University 39
South Central 75, Mulberry Grove 26
Warrensburg-Latham 51, Clinton 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At ACSI Mid-America Regional Tournament
Arthur Christian 60, Quad Cities Christian 22
Arthur Christian 46, Victory Christian 43
At Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional
Altamont 64, Effingham St. Anthony 30
At Argenta Regional
Warrensburg-Latham 54, Heyworth 48
At Sullivan Regional
Paris 71, Sullivan 46
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cissna Park at Arcola, 1 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Ramsey, 1 p.m.
Pana at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Shootout
1 p.m.: Mattoon vs. Terre Haute (IN.) North Vigo
2:30 p.m.: Robinson vs. Centralia
4 p.m.: Effingham St. Anthony vs. Central A&M
5:30 p.m.: Effingham vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
7 p.m.: Teutopolis vs. Jerseyville
Altamont Shootout
11 a.m.: Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Sullivan
12:30 p.m.: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Hutsonville/Palestine
2 p.m.: St. Elmo/Brownstown vs. Shelbyville
3:30 p.m.: Dieterich vs. Mulberry Grove
5 p.m.: Louisville North Clay vs. Meridian
6:30 p.m.: Altamont vs. Tuscola
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County at Effingham, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn Regional
Championship, 7 p.m.