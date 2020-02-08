Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sullivan 35, Clinton 34

Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement 69, Urbana University High 54

Lincoln 59, Quincy 28

At Illini Prairie vs. Sangamo Conference Shootout at Tolono

Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Monticello 59 vs. Virden North Mac 57

At Benton Shootout

Woodlawn 63, Vandalia 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Argenta-Oreana 33

Arthur Christian 64, Heritage Christian (Dyer, Ind.) 43

WRESTLING

Class 1A Regional Results

At Wood River

106 -- 1. Jarek Wehrle, Vandalia

113 -- 1. Owen Miller, Vandalia

120 -- 2. Cutter Prater, Vandalia

132 -- 2. Eric McKinney, Vandalia

138 -- 1. Ryan Kaiser, Vandalia

145 -- 2. Logan Nance, Vandalia

152 -- 1. Bradyn Kaiser, Vandalia

160 -- 1. Tiler Worker, Vandalia

170 -- 1.Robby Durbin, Vandalia

182 -- 2. David Meyer, Vandalia

195 -- 1. Gavin Mouser, Vandalia

220 -- 2. Ethan Plunkett, Vandalia

285 -- 1. Anthony Enlow, Vandalia

At Jacksonville

113 -- 3. Logan Helm, Mount Zion

120 -- 2. Gage Rusher, Taylorville, 3. Lawrence Trimble, Mount Zion

126 -- 1. Tristin Garrett, Mount Zion

132 -- 3. Tanner Garrett, Mount Zion

138 -- 2. Johny Bowling, Mount Zion

145 -- 3. Reagan Mason, Mount Zion

152 -- 1. Lukas Eagle, Mount Zion

160 -- 1. Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana

170 -- 2. Caden Owens, Mount Zion

182 -- 3. Alex Angel, Taylorville

220 -- 1. Adam Maxwell, Warrensburg-Latham

At Robinson

106 -- 1. Calvin Miller, Shelbyville

113 -- 3. Caleb O`Linc, Monticello

120 -- 2. Elliott Stifle, Robinson

126 -- 2. Jacob Trent, Monticello, 3. Dylan Ritter, Olney Richland County

132 -- 2. Austin McConaha, Monticello, 3. Blayne Donsbach, Cumberland

138 -- 1. Rayce Zike, Cumberland, 3. Ethan O`Linc, Monticello

145 -- 1. Jeff Hermann, Robinson, 2. Jarrett Fuson, Olney Richland County, 3. Jon Perry, Effingham

152 -- 1. Michael Carpenter, Cumberland, 3. Kaleb Reid, Monticello

160 -- 2. Iysten Syfert, Cumberland

182 -- 1. Matt Kerr, Monticello, 3. Nick Eby, Robinson

195 -- 2. Austin Hargrave, Robinson

220 -- 2. Aiden Foster, Olney Richland County

285 -- 2. Skyler Sutton, Olney Richland County

At St. Joseph

106 -- 2. Isaih Reynolds, Clinton

120 -- 3. Tylor Fair, Clinton

126 -- 3. Evan Deavers, Clinton

132 -- 3. Deegan Eveland, Clinton

170 -- 2. Kaedyn Sloat, Clinton

220 -- 3. Brett Reeves, Clinton

Class 2A Regional Results

At Mattoon

106 -- 1. Brady Foster, Mattoon

113 -- 1. Coby Haney, Mattoon, 3. Shaundell Watson, MacArthur

120 -- 1. Rick Wright, Mattoon, 3. Cameron Lee, MacArthur

126 -- 2. Trey Pearcy, Charleston, 3. Logan Blackburn, Mattoon

132 -- 1. Kiefer Duncan, Mattoon, 2. Isaiah Hayes, Eisenhower

138 -- 2. Jeremiah Jones, Mattoon

145 -- 1. Billy Tucker, MacArthur, 2. Stewart Druin, Mattoon

152 -- 2. Hayden Stanley, Mattoon, 3. Tyler Thompson, Charleston

160 -- 1. Gavin Jones, Mattoon

170 -- 2. Kyus Root, Mattoon

182 -- 3. Sam Ball, Eisenhower

195 -- 1. Brayden Doyle, Charleston, 3. Leo Meyer, Mattoon

220 -- 1. Carson Williams, MacArthur, 2. Wyatt Kennedy, Charleston, 3. Antonio Webb, Eisenhower

285 -- 3. Ethan Badon, MacArthur

MILLIKIN

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Carthage 58, Millikin 49

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandoval at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Springfield Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Centralia at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News