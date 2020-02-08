HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sullivan 35, Clinton 34
Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36
Cerro Gordo-Bement 69, Urbana University High 54
Lincoln 59, Quincy 28
At Illini Prairie vs. Sangamo Conference Shootout at Tolono
Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Monticello 59 vs. Virden North Mac 57
At Benton Shootout
Woodlawn 63, Vandalia 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Argenta-Oreana 33
Arthur Christian 64, Heritage Christian (Dyer, Ind.) 43
WRESTLING
Class 1A Regional Results
At Wood River
106 -- 1. Jarek Wehrle, Vandalia
113 -- 1. Owen Miller, Vandalia
120 -- 2. Cutter Prater, Vandalia
132 -- 2. Eric McKinney, Vandalia
138 -- 1. Ryan Kaiser, Vandalia
145 -- 2. Logan Nance, Vandalia
152 -- 1. Bradyn Kaiser, Vandalia
160 -- 1. Tiler Worker, Vandalia
170 -- 1.Robby Durbin, Vandalia
182 -- 2. David Meyer, Vandalia
195 -- 1. Gavin Mouser, Vandalia
220 -- 2. Ethan Plunkett, Vandalia
285 -- 1. Anthony Enlow, Vandalia
At Jacksonville
113 -- 3. Logan Helm, Mount Zion
120 -- 2. Gage Rusher, Taylorville, 3. Lawrence Trimble, Mount Zion
126 -- 1. Tristin Garrett, Mount Zion
132 -- 3. Tanner Garrett, Mount Zion
138 -- 2. Johny Bowling, Mount Zion
145 -- 3. Reagan Mason, Mount Zion
152 -- 1. Lukas Eagle, Mount Zion
160 -- 1. Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana
170 -- 2. Caden Owens, Mount Zion
182 -- 3. Alex Angel, Taylorville
220 -- 1. Adam Maxwell, Warrensburg-Latham
At Robinson
106 -- 1. Calvin Miller, Shelbyville
113 -- 3. Caleb O`Linc, Monticello
120 -- 2. Elliott Stifle, Robinson
126 -- 2. Jacob Trent, Monticello, 3. Dylan Ritter, Olney Richland County
132 -- 2. Austin McConaha, Monticello, 3. Blayne Donsbach, Cumberland
138 -- 1. Rayce Zike, Cumberland, 3. Ethan O`Linc, Monticello
145 -- 1. Jeff Hermann, Robinson, 2. Jarrett Fuson, Olney Richland County, 3. Jon Perry, Effingham
152 -- 1. Michael Carpenter, Cumberland, 3. Kaleb Reid, Monticello
160 -- 2. Iysten Syfert, Cumberland
182 -- 1. Matt Kerr, Monticello, 3. Nick Eby, Robinson
195 -- 2. Austin Hargrave, Robinson
220 -- 2. Aiden Foster, Olney Richland County
285 -- 2. Skyler Sutton, Olney Richland County
At St. Joseph
106 -- 2. Isaih Reynolds, Clinton
120 -- 3. Tylor Fair, Clinton
126 -- 3. Evan Deavers, Clinton
132 -- 3. Deegan Eveland, Clinton
170 -- 2. Kaedyn Sloat, Clinton
220 -- 3. Brett Reeves, Clinton
Class 2A Regional Results
At Mattoon
106 -- 1. Brady Foster, Mattoon
113 -- 1. Coby Haney, Mattoon, 3. Shaundell Watson, MacArthur
120 -- 1. Rick Wright, Mattoon, 3. Cameron Lee, MacArthur
126 -- 2. Trey Pearcy, Charleston, 3. Logan Blackburn, Mattoon
132 -- 1. Kiefer Duncan, Mattoon, 2. Isaiah Hayes, Eisenhower
138 -- 2. Jeremiah Jones, Mattoon
145 -- 1. Billy Tucker, MacArthur, 2. Stewart Druin, Mattoon
152 -- 2. Hayden Stanley, Mattoon, 3. Tyler Thompson, Charleston
160 -- 1. Gavin Jones, Mattoon
170 -- 2. Kyus Root, Mattoon
182 -- 3. Sam Ball, Eisenhower
195 -- 1. Brayden Doyle, Charleston, 3. Leo Meyer, Mattoon
220 -- 1. Carson Williams, MacArthur, 2. Wyatt Kennedy, Charleston, 3. Antonio Webb, Eisenhower
285 -- 3. Ethan Badon, MacArthur
MILLIKIN
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Carthage 58, Millikin 49
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandoval at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Springfield Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Centralia at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.