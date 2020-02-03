HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage 63, Cumberland 33
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Ramsey 28
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, LSA 19
Brownstown/St. Elmo 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 47
Kansas Tri-County 60, Okaw Valley 14
Central A&M 67, Shelbyville 20
Olney Richland County 60, Mattoon 37
Effingham St. Anthony 66, Louisville North Clay 64
Dieterich 54, Robinson 30
Newton 61, Palestine-Hutsonville 37
Altamont 57, Neoga 47
Arthur Christian 62, Maroa-Forsyth 47
Pana 61, Danville 53
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 63, Raymond Lincolnwood 4
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Feb. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcola at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Homeschool Association at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Duggar (IN) Union, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Raymond Lincolnwood at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Patoka, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton Wesclin at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Moweaqua
Meridian vs. Central A&M, 6 p.m.
St. Teresa vs. Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin South County at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrenceville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Wayne City, 7:30 p.m.
Metamora at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.