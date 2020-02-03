Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage 63, Cumberland 33

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Ramsey 28

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, LSA 19

Brownstown/St. Elmo 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 47

Kansas Tri-County 60, Okaw Valley 14

Central A&M 67, Shelbyville 20

Olney Richland County 60, Mattoon 37

Effingham St. Anthony 66, Louisville North Clay 64

Dieterich 54, Robinson 30

Newton 61, Palestine-Hutsonville 37

Altamont 57, Neoga 47

Arthur Christian 62, Maroa-Forsyth 47

Pana 61, Danville 53

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 63, Raymond Lincolnwood 4

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcola at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Homeschool Association at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Duggar (IN) Union, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Raymond Lincolnwood at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Patoka, 7:30 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton Wesclin at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Moweaqua

Meridian vs. Central A&M, 6 p.m.

St. Teresa vs. Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin South County at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Wayne City, 7:30 p.m.

Metamora at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News