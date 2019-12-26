HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Dieterich 76, Oblong 45
Sullivan 57, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43
Louisville North Clay 76, Oblong 46
Newton 44, Sullivan 28
Dieterich 68, Arcola 57
Bridgeport Red Hill 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50
At Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville
Olney Richland County 60, Trico 53
At Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Lincoln Way East 59, Mattoon 41
Pleasant Plains 52, Effingham St. Anthony 49
Central A&M 64, Charleston 56
At First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute (Ind.)
South Vermilion 47, Robinson 44
Casey-Westfield 71, Cloverdale 66
At Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Tuscola 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52
Monticello 56, Fithian Oakwood 38
Colfax Ridgeview 66, Clinton 48
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 72, Neoga 56
Tuscola 63, Fithian Oakwood 40
Monticello 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42
At Sesser-Valier Tournament
Altamont 67, Thompsonville 53
At Vandalia Holiday Tournament
Pana 79, Patoka 50
Okaw Valley 49, Cumberland 37
Meridian 67, Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 31
Cumberland 48, Patoka 36
Pana 64, Flora 49
Meridian 65, South Central 60
At Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Tremont 68, Warrensburg-Latham 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights Classic
Sullivan 91, Cumberland 25
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 28
At Carlinville Holiday Tournament
Litchfield 49, Nokomis 30
At Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Dieterich 54, South Central 53
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 66, Casey-Westfield 31
Newton 57, Brownstown/St. Elmo 46
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 58, Arcola 34
Louisville North Clay 59, Casey-Westfield 30
Newton 54, Dieterich 38
At Eisenhower Holiday Tournament
MacArthur 61, Urbana 42
Williamsville 51, Eisenhower 28
At Mattoon Holiday Tournament
Olney Richland County 62, Effingham St. Anthony 31
Mahomet-Seymour 47, St. Teresa 32
Mattoon 51, Vandalia 36
Altamont 49, Galesburg 39
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Vandalia 25
Olney Richland County 33, Galesburg 32
At Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Toulon Stark County 51, Monticello 50
Tuscola 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Neoga 57
Colfax Ridgeview 58, Clinton 41
Monticello 64, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
At Peoria Manual Tournament
Peoria 65, Lincoln 34
At Riverton Christmas Classic
Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41
Pana 53, Riverton 43
SCORE ONLY GAMES
Boys Basketball
At Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Champaign Centennial 39, Antioch 27
Oak Lawn 77, Lawrenceville 51
Chicago Corliss 60, Dixon 26
At First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
Terre Haute North 45, Edgewood 38
Sullivan (Ind.) 55, Marshall 52
Northview 45, Parke Heritage 41
Terre Haute South 60, Riverton Parke 36
Linton-Stockton 38, Shakamak 19
West Vigo 76, Owen Valley 64
At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Galesburg 64, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 37
Sterling 65, Rantoul 53
Girls Basketball
Riverton Christmas Classic
Springfield Lutheran 42, Pawnee 17
Hillsboro 38, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33
Maple Park Kaneland 35, Auburn 28
Stanford Olympia 58, Pawnee 18
Heyworth 51, Virden North Mac 45
Tremont 62, Auburn 55
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Sesser-Valier Tournament
Argenta-Oreana, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Tri-County Holiday Tournament
Olney Richland County at Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Hoops Classic
Warrensburg-Latham at Williamsville Tournament
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola vs. Oblong, 11:30 a.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Newton, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport Red Hill vs. Sullivan, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay vs. Arcola, 4 p.m.
Newton vs. Bridgeport Red Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Dieterich vs. Louisville North Clay, 7 p.m.
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Game 9: Mattoon vs. Effingham St. Anthony, 9:30 a.m.
Game 10: Antioch vs. Charleston, 9:30 a.m.
Game 11: Lawrenceville vs. Loser of Teutopolis/Chicago Brooks, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Dixon vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Lincoln Way East vs. Pleasant Plains, 12:30 p.m.
Game 14: Champaign Centennial vs. Central A&M, 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: Oak Lawn vs. Winner of Teutopolis/Chicago Brooks, 2 p.m.
Game 16: Chicago Corliss vs. Effingham, 2 p.m.
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 4:30 p.m.
Game 18: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12, 4:30 p.m.
Game 19: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.
Game 20: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 15, 6 p.m.
Game 21: Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12, 6 p.m.
Game 22: Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16, 6 p.m.
Game 23: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15, 7:30 p.m.
Game 24: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16, 7:30 p.m.
First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute (Ind.)
Game 9: Edgewood vs. Robinson, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Marshall vs. Parke Heritage, 11:30 p.m.
Game 11: Terre Haute North vs. South Vermilion, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Sullivan (Ind.) vs. Northview, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: Riverton Parke vs. Cloverdale, 4 p.m.
Game 14: Shakamak vs. Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: Terre Haute South vs. Casey-Westfield, 7 p.m.
Game 16: Linton-Stockton vs. West Vigo, 8:30 p.m.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Colfax Ridgeview vs. Neoga, 10 a.m.
Clinton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Fithian Oakwood, 2 p.m.
Monticello vs. Tuscola, 3:30 p.m.
Neoga vs. Clinton, 6 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Rantoul vs. Dunlap, 9 a.m.
Sterling vs. Rochester, 10:30 a.m.
Mount Zion vs. Galesburg, noon
Taylorville vs. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 1:30 p.m.
Rochester vs. Rantoul, 4 p.m.
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central vs. Mount Zion, 5:30 p.m.
Dunlap vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.
Galesburg vs. Taylorville, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie Farms Holiday Classic at Collinsville
Game 1: O’Fallon vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Mundelein vs. Granite City, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: Belleville East vs. MacArthur, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Lincoln vs. Troy Triad, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Eisenhower vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Collinsville vs. Oakville, 6:30 p.m.
Game 7: Quincy vs. Madison, 8 p.m.
Game 8: Rockford East vs. Springfield Southeast, 9:30 p.m.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Maroa-Forsyth vs. LSA, 3 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Hartsburg-Emden, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa vs. Mount Pulaski, 6 p.m.
Riverton vs. Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia Holiday Tournament
Flora vs. Okaw Valley, 9:30 a.m.
South Central vs. Shelbyville, 11 a.m.
Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic vs. Vandalia, 12:30 p.m.
Shelbyville vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley vs. Patoka, 5 p.m.
Pana vs. Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.
Vandalia vs. South Central, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln at Peoria Manual Tournament
Nokomis at Carlinville Holiday Tournament
Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill Tournament
Robinson at Farmersburg (IN) North Central Tournament
Taylorville at Jerseyville Tournament
Warrensburg-Latham at Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights Holiday Classic
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Mount Zion, 1 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Shelbyville, 1 p.m.
Sullivan vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 2:30 p.m.
Chrisman vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 2:30 p.m.
Chrisman vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Cumberland, 4 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Mount Zion, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville vs. Sullivan, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Kansas Tri-County vs. Danville, 9 a.m.
Paris vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10:30 a.m.
Teutopolis vs. Effingham, noon
Charleston vs. Cairo, 1:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Paris, 3 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Kansas Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Cairo vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
Charleston vs. Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola vs. Casey-Westfield, 10 a.m.
South Central vs. Newton, 11:30 a.m.
Louisville North Clay vs. Arcola, 1 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. South Central, 2:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Louisville North Clay, 4 p.m.
Dieterich vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Holiday Tournament
Eisenhower vs. Urbana, 10 a.m.
MacArthur vs. Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.
Urbana vs. Williamsville, 1 p.m.
Champaign Central vs. Eisenhower, 2:30 p.m.
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
St. Teresa vs. Vandalia, 8:30 a.m.
Effingham St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.
Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.
Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.
Game 13: #3 A vs. #4 B, 4 p.m.
Game 14: #4 A vs. #3 B, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: #1 A vs. #2 B, 7 p.m.
Game 16: #2 A vs. #1 B, 8:30 p.m.
Meridian Holiday Tournament
Maroa-Forsyth vs. LSA, 3 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge vs. Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Meridian vs. Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Clinton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 10 a.m.
Colfax Ridgeview vs. Neoga, 11:30 a.m.
Monticello vs. Tuscola, 2 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Toulon Stark County, 3:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Neoga vs. Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton Christmas Classic
Virden North Mac vs. Fairbury Prairie Central, 10:30 a.m.
Riverton vs. Hillsboro, noon
Auburn vs. Mount Pulaski, 1:30 p.m.
Maple Park Kaneland vs. Tremont, 1:30 p.m.
Stanford Olympia vs. Springfield Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Pawnee vs. Petersburg PORTA, 3 p.m.
Mount Pulaski vs. Maple Park Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.
Heyworth vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clinton at Champaign St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.
Cumberland at Prairie Capital Invitational at Prairie Capital Convention Center
Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.