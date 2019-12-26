Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Dieterich 76, Oblong 45

Sullivan 57, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43

Louisville North Clay 76, Oblong 46

Newton 44, Sullivan 28

Dieterich 68, Arcola 57

Bridgeport Red Hill 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50

At Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville

Olney Richland County 60, Trico 53

At Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic

Lincoln Way East 59, Mattoon 41

Pleasant Plains 52, Effingham St. Anthony 49

Central A&M 64, Charleston 56

At First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute (Ind.)

South Vermilion 47, Robinson 44

Casey-Westfield 71, Cloverdale 66

At Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Tuscola 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52

Monticello 56, Fithian Oakwood 38

Colfax Ridgeview 66, Clinton 48

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 72, Neoga 56

Tuscola 63, Fithian Oakwood 40

Monticello 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42

At Sesser-Valier Tournament

Altamont 67, Thompsonville 53

At Vandalia Holiday Tournament

Pana 79, Patoka 50

Okaw Valley 49, Cumberland 37

Meridian 67, Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 31

Cumberland 48, Patoka 36

Pana 64, Flora 49

Meridian 65, South Central 60

At Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Tremont 68, Warrensburg-Latham 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights Classic

Sullivan 91, Cumberland 25

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 28

At Carlinville Holiday Tournament

Litchfield 49, Nokomis 30

At Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Dieterich 54, South Central 53

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 66, Casey-Westfield 31

Newton 57, Brownstown/St. Elmo 46

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 58, Arcola 34

Louisville North Clay 59, Casey-Westfield 30

Newton 54, Dieterich 38

At Eisenhower Holiday Tournament

MacArthur 61, Urbana 42

Williamsville 51, Eisenhower 28

At Mattoon Holiday Tournament

Olney Richland County 62, Effingham St. Anthony 31

Mahomet-Seymour 47, St. Teresa 32

Mattoon 51, Vandalia 36

Altamont 49, Galesburg 39

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Vandalia 25

Olney Richland County 33, Galesburg 32

At Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Toulon Stark County 51, Monticello 50

Tuscola 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Neoga 57

Colfax Ridgeview 58, Clinton 41

Monticello 64, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

At Peoria Manual Tournament

Peoria 65, Lincoln 34

At Riverton Christmas Classic

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41

Pana 53, Riverton 43

SCORE ONLY GAMES

Boys Basketball

At Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic

Champaign Centennial 39, Antioch 27

Oak Lawn 77, Lawrenceville 51

Chicago Corliss 60, Dixon 26

At First Financial Wabash Valley Classic

Terre Haute North 45, Edgewood 38

Sullivan (Ind.) 55, Marshall 52

Northview 45, Parke Heritage 41

Terre Haute South 60, Riverton Parke 36

Linton-Stockton 38, Shakamak 19

West Vigo 76, Owen Valley 64

At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Galesburg 64, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 37

Sterling 65, Rantoul 53

Girls Basketball

Riverton Christmas Classic

Springfield Lutheran 42, Pawnee 17

Hillsboro 38, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33

Maple Park Kaneland 35, Auburn 28

Stanford Olympia 58, Pawnee 18

Heyworth 51, Virden North Mac 45

Tremont 62, Auburn 55

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Sesser-Valier Tournament

Argenta-Oreana, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Tri-County Holiday Tournament

Olney Richland County at Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Hoops Classic

Warrensburg-Latham at Williamsville Tournament

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Arcola vs. Oblong, 11:30 a.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Newton, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport Red Hill vs. Sullivan, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay vs. Arcola, 4 p.m.

Newton vs. Bridgeport Red Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Dieterich vs. Louisville North Clay, 7 p.m.

Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic

Game 9: Mattoon vs. Effingham St. Anthony, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Antioch vs. Charleston, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Lawrenceville vs. Loser of Teutopolis/Chicago Brooks, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Dixon vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Lincoln Way East vs. Pleasant Plains, 12:30 p.m.

Game 14: Champaign Centennial vs. Central A&M, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: Oak Lawn vs. Winner of Teutopolis/Chicago Brooks, 2 p.m.

Game 16: Chicago Corliss vs. Effingham, 2 p.m.

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 18: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12, 4:30 p.m.

Game 19: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 20: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 15, 6 p.m.

Game 21: Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12, 6 p.m.

Game 22: Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16, 6 p.m.

Game 23: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15, 7:30 p.m.

Game 24: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16, 7:30 p.m.

First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute (Ind.)

Game 9: Edgewood vs. Robinson, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Marshall vs. Parke Heritage, 11:30 p.m.

Game 11: Terre Haute North vs. South Vermilion, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Sullivan (Ind.) vs. Northview, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Riverton Parke vs. Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Shakamak vs. Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15: Terre Haute South vs. Casey-Westfield, 7 p.m.

Game 16: Linton-Stockton vs. West Vigo, 8:30 p.m.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Colfax Ridgeview vs. Neoga, 10 a.m.

Clinton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Fithian Oakwood, 2 p.m. 

Monticello vs. Tuscola, 3:30 p.m.

Neoga vs. Clinton, 6 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. 

People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Rantoul vs. Dunlap, 9 a.m. 

Sterling vs. Rochester, 10:30 a.m. 

Mount Zion vs. Galesburg, noon

Taylorville vs. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 1:30 p.m.

Rochester vs. Rantoul, 4 p.m. 

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central vs. Mount Zion, 5:30 p.m.

Dunlap vs. Sterling, 7 p.m. 

Galesburg vs. Taylorville, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie Farms Holiday Classic at Collinsville

Game 1: O’Fallon vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 9 a.m. 

Game 2: Mundelein vs. Granite City, 10:30 a.m. 

Game 3: Belleville East vs. MacArthur, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Lincoln vs. Troy Triad, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Eisenhower vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Collinsville vs. Oakville, 6:30 p.m. 

Game 7: Quincy vs. Madison, 8 p.m. 

Game 8: Rockford East vs. Springfield Southeast, 9:30 p.m. 

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Maroa-Forsyth vs. LSA, 3 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Hartsburg-Emden, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa vs. Mount Pulaski, 6 p.m.

Riverton vs. Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia Holiday Tournament

Flora vs. Okaw Valley, 9:30 a.m.

South Central vs. Shelbyville, 11 a.m.

Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic vs. Vandalia, 12:30 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley vs. Patoka, 5 p.m.

Pana vs. Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.

Vandalia vs. South Central, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln at Peoria Manual Tournament

Nokomis at Carlinville Holiday Tournament

Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill Tournament

Robinson at Farmersburg (IN) North Central Tournament

Taylorville at Jerseyville Tournament

Warrensburg-Latham at Williamsville Holiday Tournament

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights Holiday Classic

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Mount Zion, 1 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Shelbyville, 1 p.m.

Sullivan vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 2:30 p.m.

Chrisman vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 2:30 p.m.

Chrisman vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Cumberland, 4 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Mount Zion, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. Sullivan, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Kansas Tri-County vs. Danville, 9 a.m. 

Paris vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10:30 a.m. 

Teutopolis vs. Effingham, noon

Charleston vs. Cairo, 1:30 p.m.

Danville vs. Paris, 3 p.m. 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Kansas Tri-County, 4:30 p.m. 

Cairo vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

Charleston vs. Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich Holiday Tournament

Arcola vs. Casey-Westfield, 10 a.m.

South Central vs. Newton, 11:30 a.m.

Louisville North Clay vs. Arcola, 1 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. South Central, 2:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Louisville North Clay, 4 p.m.

Dieterich vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 5:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Holiday Tournament

Eisenhower vs. Urbana, 10 a.m.

MacArthur vs. Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.

Urbana vs. Williamsville, 1 p.m. 

Champaign Central vs. Eisenhower, 2:30 p.m.

Mattoon Holiday Tournament

St. Teresa vs. Vandalia, 8:30 a.m.

Effingham St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.

Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.

Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.

Game 13: #3 A vs. #4 B, 4 p.m.

Game 14: #4 A vs. #3 B, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15: #1 A vs. #2 B, 7 p.m.

Game 16: #2 A vs. #1 B, 8:30 p.m.

Meridian Holiday Tournament

Maroa-Forsyth vs. LSA, 3 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge vs. Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Meridian vs. Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Clinton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 10 a.m.

Colfax Ridgeview vs. Neoga, 11:30 a.m.

Monticello vs. Tuscola, 2 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Toulon Stark County, 3:30 p.m. 

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 6 p.m. 

Neoga vs. Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton Christmas Classic

Virden North Mac vs. Fairbury Prairie Central, 10:30 a.m. 

Riverton vs. Hillsboro, noon 

Auburn vs. Mount Pulaski, 1:30 p.m.

Maple Park Kaneland vs. Tremont, 1:30 p.m. 

Stanford Olympia vs. Springfield Lutheran, 3 p.m. 

Pawnee vs. Petersburg PORTA, 3 p.m. 

Mount Pulaski vs. Maple Park Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

Heyworth vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clinton at Champaign St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.

Cumberland at Prairie Capital Invitational at Prairie Capital Convention Center

Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News