GOLF
The Sun & Fun Ladies Golf League
At Hickory Point Golf Course
Play of the Day
Ann Rudolph
Joan Smith
Betty Q. Smith
Low Net
Sally Kistler
Paula Cordts
Hickory Point Golf Course
Wednesday Ladies' 18-Hole League
Low Gross
A Flight: Peggy Fisher, 83
B Flight: Kathy Hodge, 90
C Flight: Jody Ellis, 98
Low Net
A Flight: Trish Spinner, 73
B Flight: Frances Faber, 74
C Flight: Jane Norfleet, 76
Play of Day
A Flight: Jan Devore, 37
B Flight: Sandy Pelinski,44
C Flight: Lesli Kauzlarich & Joanne McCarthy, 37
BOWLING
Honor Roll
At Spare Time Lanes
Women — Vonna Mears and Kendra Griffin had the high women's game 246. Hanna Moore had the high women's series 672. Taylor Bird 641-631-615-233. Mandie Dietz 630-226. Kendra Griffin 607. Mary Patel. Cynthia Howell 591-219. Alyssa Bird 589-226. Volina Mears 588. Trinity Bush 577-213. Autumn Chiristy 576-216. Trisha Swartz 566-215. Chelsie Finch 558-200. Diane McGee 552. Amber Boone 542-212. Kaitlyn Crawford 540. Nyssa Miller 538. Hanna Moore 245. Amy Barry 223. Caroyln Moyer 206. Lindsay Kasza 206.
Men — Britt Sturgeon had the high men's game 300. Tom Adcock had the high men's series 777. Mike Farris 756-297. Tim Kuhns 747-279. Terrence Cloyd 737-249. Frank Bilyue 730-259. Tim Frey 722-259. John Champbell 710-256. Gabe Howell 712-268. Dan Goebel 707-244. Britt Sturgeon 703. Tom Scribner 696-257. Brandon Poling 691-258. Brandan Kuhns 686. Gary Wright 686-279. Jasr Finley 686-244. Adam Deetz 685-248. Kevin Wiseman 682-254. Mike Brummitt 680-246. Tony Mahon 680-254. Tom Adcock 284. Stan Rhodes 261. Steve Clary 258. Greg Hopkins 254. Steve Clary 258. John Bright Jr. 253. Mike Stewart 257. Doc Lewis 248. David West 247. Kyle Holliday 243. Chris Lacy 242. Garry Perry 240.
