Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

Sunday's results

College baseball

Millikin 4, Hendrix 0

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A

Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional

St. Teresa vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield Sectional

Tri-County/Shiloh vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 6 p.m.

Central A&M vs. Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Paris Sectional

Teutopolis vs. Maroa Regional winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Decatur (MacArthur) Regional

(8) Eisenhower) vs. (9) Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Olney (Richland County) Regional

(1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston, 6 p.m.

(4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Odin at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Calvary at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Southeast at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Gillespie, 7:30 p.m.

Woodlawn at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Decatur (MacArthur) Regional

(1) MacArthur vs. Eisenhower/Centennial winner, 6 p.m.

(4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

Danville Regional

(2) Mount Zion vs. (7) Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Regional

(3) Springfield vs. (6) Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Centralia Regional

(2) Mattoon vs. Marion vs. Carbondale winner, 6 p.m.

Jerseyville Regional

(2) Highland vs. (7) Taylorville, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News