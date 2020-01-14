Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monticello 56, Clinton 18

Shelbyville 69, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 48

Tuscola 66, Tolono Unity 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Christian 55, Decatur Christian 9

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 59, Kincaid South Fork 16

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Paris at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Bluford Webber at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson

Normal University High at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Argenta-Oreana, Heyworth at Rochester, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston, Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Lincoln, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

