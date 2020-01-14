HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 56, Clinton 18
Shelbyville 69, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 48
Tuscola 66, Tolono Unity 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Christian 55, Decatur Christian 9
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 59, Kincaid South Fork 16
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Jan. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paris at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Bluford Webber at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson
Normal University High at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Argenta-Oreana, Heyworth at Rochester, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston, Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Lincoln, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.