HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Cumberland 32
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 62, Effingham St. Anthony 47
Neoga 73, Palestine/Hutsonville 34
Argenta-Oreana 59, Okaw Valley 53
Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 44
Paris 64, Olney Richland County 29
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Arthur Christian 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Macon County Tournament
St. Teresa 71, Meridian 51
Central A&M 64, Warrensburg-Latham 27
WRESTLING
Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 9
Monticello 41, LeRoy 40
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at RObinson, 7:30 p.m.
Cisne at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
Gillespie at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Springfield Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament at Meridian
Mahomet-Seymour at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at East Alton-Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Urbana University High at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Lincoln at Pontiac Tournament