HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Cumberland 32

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 62, Effingham St. Anthony 47

Neoga 73, Palestine/Hutsonville 34

Argenta-Oreana 59, Okaw Valley 53

Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 44

Paris 64, Olney Richland County 29

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Arthur Christian 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Macon County Tournament

St. Teresa 71, Meridian 51

Central A&M 64, Warrensburg-Latham 27

WRESTLING

Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 9

Monticello 41, LeRoy 40 

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at RObinson, 7:30 p.m.

Cisne at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Edinburg at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

Gillespie at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Springfield Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament at Meridian

Mahomet-Seymour at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at East Alton-Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

Staunton at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Lincoln at Pontiac Tournament

