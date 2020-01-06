HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham St. Anthony 65, Casey-Westfield 35
Cumberland 40, Oblong 37
Tuscola 63, Arcola 42
Teutopolis 61, Flora 22
Brownstown/St. Elmo 61, Nokomis 24
Robinson 52, Albion Edwards County 49
Clinton 67, Mount Pulaski 36
Lincoln 53, Normal 40
Fairfield 59, Newton 49
Pana 64, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46
Altamont 54, Vandalia 37
At Macon County Tournament at Central A&M
St. Teresa 65, Argenta-Oreana 32
Maroa-Forsyth 38, Warrensburg-Latham 35
LOCAL SPORTS
BOWLING
USBC US Open Direct Qualifier Finals
At Spare Time Lanes
1. Duane Kiltz (Marion, Iowa), 2. Jean Perez (Greenwood, Ind.), 3. Paul Bober (Chicago), 4. Scott Tapley (Savoy, Ill.), 5. Ameer Lawrence (Hammond, Ind.).
HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Men -- Chad Campbell had men's high game 287-670. Chris O'Neil had men's high series 279-780. Derek Bradshaw 277-736. Chris Allen 717. Brad Bagley 258-710. Jim Horve 248-709. Britt Sturgeon 694. Marty Bradshaw 256-693. Steve Shae 248-691. Tom Adcock 690. Ron Snyder 684. James Heckwine 683. Jason Queen 258-676. Neal Smalley 676. Rod Bullock 674. Gary Wright 258-674. Ed Hollis 247-672. Bruce Drake 674. Gabe Howell 247-671. Corey Garner 669. Spencer Hollis 259. Bob Logan 259. Jeff Belcher 258. Charles Taylor 259. Brent Finke 257. Nic Riley 256. Brody Allen 255. Sean Holmes 254. Jeff Kastl 255. Chad Vandolah 254. AJ Berry 250. Frank Bilyeu 249. Kyle Holliday 248. Adam Cline 248. Kelly Holmes 247. Doc Lewis 247. Pat Hilligoss 247. Pat Hagenmyer 247.
Women -- Chelsie Finch had women's high game 267-664. Taylor Bird had women's high series 266-705. Kendra Griffin 258-649. Cynthia Howell 204-634. Rebecca Bush 226-617. Pam Musser 215-617. Trinity Bush 215-600. Cassie Walden 213-599. Lauran Christiason 226-595. Crystal Madrigal 245-591. Tricia Queen 203-583. Mandie Dietz 573. Autumn Christy 204-571. Diane McGee 224-566. Jackie Smith 234-556. Angie Morstatter 245-554. Connie Sargeant 209-556. Jo Fellows 213-553. Judy Dietz 201-552. Jody Smith 201-548. Carol McGonigle 203-548. Debbie Santee 209-547. Cathy Redding 217-547. Mary Farris 202. Connie Hagenmyer 200.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Jan. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cerro Gordo, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Litchfield at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Stanford Olympia, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Raymond Lincolnwood, 7:30 p.m.
Normal University High at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Odin at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Calvary at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Hoopeston at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Sullivan (IN), 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament at Central A&M
Game 3: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Central A&M vs. Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Charleston at Olney Richland County, 6 p.m.
Clinton, Stanford Olympia at Tremont, 6 p.m.
