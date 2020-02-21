HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cerro Gordo-Bement 62, Cumberland 61
Monticello 57, Stanford Olympia 45
St. Teresa 54, Shelbyville 45
Meridian 75, Clinton 43
Mount Pulaski 74, Glasford Illini Bluffs 61
LSA 64, Argenta-Oreana 35
Central A&M 67, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Effingham 69, Mattoon 58
Lincoln 72, Taylorville 46
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Charleston 43
Palestine-Hutsonville 74, Oblong 63
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Okaw Valley 49
Vandalia 70, Pana 66 OT
Sullivan (Ind.) 68, Robinson 59
Tuscola 72, Sullivan 41
St. Elmo/Brownstown 78, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 56
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Alton, 7:30 p.m.
To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.