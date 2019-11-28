Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Neoga Shootout

Meridian at New Berlin Turkey Tournament

Olney Richland County at Lawrence County Capital Classic at Lawrenceville

Warrensburg-Latham at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament

Decatur Turkey Tournament

Game 5: Mount Zion vs. Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Dunlap vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30 p.m. 

Game 7: Bolingbrook vs. Peoria, 6 p.m. 

Game 8: Harvey-Thornton vs. MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Highland vs. Tolono Unity, 3 p.m.

Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

Breese Central vs. Robinson, 6 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Turkey Tournament

Game 5: Oblong vs. Newton, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Cumberland vs. Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Casey-Westfield vs. Charleston, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Dieterich vs. Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City

Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.

Troy Triad vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski

Mason City Illini Central vs. LSA, 5 p.m.

Tri-City vs. Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski vs Springfield Calvary, 8 p.m.

Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

Mount Olive vs. Lebanon, 5:15 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown vs. Ramsey, 6:45 p.m.

Mulberry Grove vs. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 8:15 p.m.

Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln

Cahokia vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Danville, 5 p.m.

Bartonville Limestone vs. Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nokomis at Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament

Bob Kerans Tournament at Effingham

Flora vs. Vandalia, noon

Newton vs. Effingham, 1:30 p.m.

Vandalia vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.

Pana Thanksgiving Tournament

Game 1: #3 Blue vs. #4 Orange, 3 p.m.

Game 2: #4 Blue vs. #3 Orange, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: #2 Blue vs. #1 Orange, 6 p.m.

Game 4: #1 Blue vs. #2 Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament

Sandoval vs. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, noon

Dieterich vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, noon

Neoga vs. Cumberland, 1:30 p.m.

Meridian vs. Ramsey, 1:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Meridian, 4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Sandoval, 4 p.m.

Ramsey vs. Dieterich, 5:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Neoga, 5:30 p.m.

People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Hillsboro, 5 p.m. (so)

Rochester vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. (so)

Taylorville vs. Mount Zion, 8 p.m.

Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic

Rockford East vs. Rock Island, 11 a.m. (so)

Canton vs. MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Rockford East, 2 p.m. (so)

Rock Island vs. Canton, 6 p.m. (so)

MacArthur vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Effingham St. Anthony vs. Olney Richland County, 9 a.m.

Marshall vs. Martinsville, 10:30 a.m. (so)

Mount Carmel vs. Fairfield, noon (so)

Oblong vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m. (so)

Robinson vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30 p.m.

Martinsville vs. Effingham St. Anthony, 8 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cameron Pries
Obituaries

Cameron Pries

DECATUR -- Cameron Pries, 21, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News