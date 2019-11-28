UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Neoga Shootout
Meridian at New Berlin Turkey Tournament
Olney Richland County at Lawrence County Capital Classic at Lawrenceville
Warrensburg-Latham at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament
Decatur Turkey Tournament
Game 5: Mount Zion vs. Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Dunlap vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Game 7: Bolingbrook vs. Peoria, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Harvey-Thornton vs. MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
Highland vs. Tolono Unity, 3 p.m.
Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Breese Central vs. Robinson, 6 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Turkey Tournament
Game 5: Oblong vs. Newton, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Cumberland vs. Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: Casey-Westfield vs. Charleston, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Dieterich vs. Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Nokomis, 6 p.m.
Troy Triad vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski
Mason City Illini Central vs. LSA, 5 p.m.
Tri-City vs. Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski vs Springfield Calvary, 8 p.m.
Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament
Mount Olive vs. Lebanon, 5:15 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown vs. Ramsey, 6:45 p.m.
Mulberry Grove vs. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 8:15 p.m.
Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln
Cahokia vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Danville, 5 p.m.
Bartonville Limestone vs. Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nokomis at Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament
Bob Kerans Tournament at Effingham
Flora vs. Vandalia, noon
Newton vs. Effingham, 1:30 p.m.
Vandalia vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.
Pana Thanksgiving Tournament
Game 1: #3 Blue vs. #4 Orange, 3 p.m.
Game 2: #4 Blue vs. #3 Orange, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: #2 Blue vs. #1 Orange, 6 p.m.
Game 4: #1 Blue vs. #2 Orange, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament
Sandoval vs. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, noon
Dieterich vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, noon
Neoga vs. Cumberland, 1:30 p.m.
Meridian vs. Ramsey, 1:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Meridian, 4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Sandoval, 4 p.m.
Ramsey vs. Dieterich, 5:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Neoga, 5:30 p.m.
People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Hillsboro, 5 p.m. (so)
Rochester vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. (so)
Taylorville vs. Mount Zion, 8 p.m.
Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic
Rockford East vs. Rock Island, 11 a.m. (so)
Canton vs. MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran vs. Rockford East, 2 p.m. (so)
Rock Island vs. Canton, 6 p.m. (so)
MacArthur vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson
Effingham St. Anthony vs. Olney Richland County, 9 a.m.
Marshall vs. Martinsville, 10:30 a.m. (so)
Mount Carmel vs. Fairfield, noon (so)
Oblong vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m. (so)
Robinson vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30 p.m.
Martinsville vs. Effingham St. Anthony, 8 p.m.