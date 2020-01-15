Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

Wednesday's results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Paris 60, Mattoon 29

Marshall 40, Olney 30

Nokomis 44, Pawnee 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shelbyville 38, Sullivan 37

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

North Park 61, Millikin 53

MEN'S BASKETBALL

North Central 76, Millikin 66

Thursday, Jan. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Bluford Webber at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Normal University High at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Little Illini Conference Tournament

Robinson vs. Bridgeport Red Hill, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Argenta-Oreana, Heyworth at Rochester, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston, Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Lincoln, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 dead in crash in Piatt County
Local

1 dead in crash in Piatt County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police said Saturday that a fatal crash happened at Illinois Route 105 and County Road 1350 North in Piatt County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News