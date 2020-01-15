Wednesday's results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paris 60, Mattoon 29
Marshall 40, Olney 30
Nokomis 44, Pawnee 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shelbyville 38, Sullivan 37
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Park 61, Millikin 53
MEN'S BASKETBALL
North Central 76, Millikin 66
Thursday, Jan. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Bluford Webber at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Normal University High at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Little Illini Conference Tournament
Robinson vs. Bridgeport Red Hill, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Argenta-Oreana, Heyworth at Rochester, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston, Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Lincoln, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.