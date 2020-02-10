HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MacArthur 73, Jacksonville 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Arthur Regional
Okaw Valley 42, Meridian 32
At Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional
Cumberland 51, Bridgeport Red Hill 38
Dieterich 71, Ramsey 53
At Argenta Regional
Argenta-Oreana 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 38
At Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional
Farmer City Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12
Mount Pulaski 78, LSA 39
At Neoga Regional
Martinsville 47, Casey-Westfield 34
At Maroa Regional
Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60
At Newton Regional
Lawrenceville 49, Newton 35
At St. Joseph Regional
Tuscola 33, Clinton 31
At Sullivan Regional
Marshall 34, Shelbyville 31
Fairfield 34, Flora 20
At Gillespie Regional
Staunton 50, Vandalia 33
LOCAL SPORTS
ICE HOCKEY
From Friday
CHICAGO COUGARS 7, DECATUR BLAZE 0
Goalie Gabriel Boulanger had 34 saves.
From Saturday
CHICAGO COUGARS 5, DECATUR BLAZE 2
Blaze goals: Christian Babona, Angus Neeley. Goalie Everett Bailey had 35 saves.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Feb. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at New Berlin, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Roxana, 7:30 p.m.
Patoka at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Terre Haute North, 7:30 p.m.
Sangamon Valley at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Carlinville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Zion at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga Regional
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Neoga vs. (6) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Central A&M vs. (7) Okaw Valley
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. (5) Arcola
Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Teresa vs. (7) Farmer City Blue Ridge
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. (5) Mount Pulaski
Argenta-Oreana Regional
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (3) Heyworth vs. (13) Decatur Christian
Newton Regional
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Teutopolis vs. (9) Lawrenceville
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Pana vs. (5) Mount Carmel
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (7) Tuscola