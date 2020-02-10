Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

MacArthur 73, Jacksonville 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Arthur Regional

Okaw Valley 42, Meridian 32

At Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional

Cumberland 51, Bridgeport Red Hill 38

Dieterich 71, Ramsey 53

At Argenta Regional

Argenta-Oreana 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 38

At Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional

Farmer City Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12

Mount Pulaski 78, LSA 39

At Neoga Regional

Martinsville 47, Casey-Westfield 34

At Maroa Regional

Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60

At Newton Regional

Lawrenceville 49, Newton 35

At St. Joseph Regional

Tuscola 33, Clinton 31

At Sullivan Regional

Marshall 34, Shelbyville 31

Fairfield 34, Flora 20

At Gillespie Regional

Staunton 50, Vandalia 33

LOCAL SPORTS

ICE HOCKEY

From Friday

CHICAGO COUGARS 7, DECATUR BLAZE 0

Goalie Gabriel Boulanger had 34 saves.

From Saturday

CHICAGO COUGARS 5, DECATUR BLAZE 2

Blaze goals: Christian Babona, Angus Neeley. Goalie Everett Bailey had 35 saves.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Chatham Glenwood at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at New Berlin, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Roxana, 7:30 p.m.

Patoka at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Terre Haute North, 7:30 p.m.

Sangamon Valley at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Carlinville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Zion at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga Regional

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Neoga vs. (6) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Central A&M vs. (7) Okaw Valley

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. (5) Arcola

Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Teresa vs. (7) Farmer City Blue Ridge

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. (5) Mount Pulaski

Argenta-Oreana Regional

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (3) Heyworth vs. (13) Decatur Christian

Newton Regional

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Teutopolis vs. (9) Lawrenceville

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Pana vs. (5) Mount Carmel

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (7) Tuscola

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News