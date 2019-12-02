HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcola 59, Urbana University High 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham St. Anthony 46, Okaw Valley 40
Neoga 40, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 30
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Riverton 40
Fithian Oakwood 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27
DeLand-Weldon 33, LSA 29
Teutopolis 68, Sullivan 37
Shelbyville 60, Kincaid South Fork 27
Altamont 70, Dieterich 25
Brownstown/St. Elmo 61, South Central 28
Arthur Okaw-Christian 56, Urbana University High 42
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Downs Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Dieterich at Cisne, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Rantoul at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement
West Vigo at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
DeLand-Weldon at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Heyworth at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clinton, Beardstown at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6 p.m.
Cumberland, Litchfield at Shelbyville, 6:15 p.m.
Heyworth, Riverton, Warrensburg-Latham at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Sullivan, 6 p.m.
Robinson at Effingham, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Southeast, Hillsboro at Taylorville, 6 p.m.
Vandalia at Belleville West, 6 p.m.
