HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcola 59, Urbana University High 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Effingham St. Anthony 46, Okaw Valley 40

Neoga 40, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 30

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Riverton 40

Fithian Oakwood 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27

DeLand-Weldon 33, LSA 29

Teutopolis 68, Sullivan 37

Shelbyville 60, Kincaid South Fork 27

Altamont 70, Dieterich 25

Brownstown/St. Elmo 61, South Central 28

Arthur Okaw-Christian 56, Urbana University High 42

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Christ Lutheran at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Downs Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Dieterich at Cisne, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Rantoul at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement

West Vigo at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

DeLand-Weldon at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Heyworth at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clinton, Beardstown at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6 p.m.

Cumberland, Litchfield at Shelbyville, 6:15 p.m.

Heyworth, Riverton, Warrensburg-Latham at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Sullivan, 6 p.m.

Robinson at Effingham, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Southeast, Hillsboro at Taylorville, 6 p.m.

Vandalia at Belleville West, 6 p.m.

NOTE: For full results from high school and Millikin games, go to herald-review.com/sports. To submit results, email hrsports@herald-review.com.

